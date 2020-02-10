Jason Priestley "Heartbroken" Over Shannen Doherty's Cancer Diagnosis

Jason Priestley has opened up about his friend and BH90210 co-star Shannen Doherty's cancer diagnosis.

The actor was recently interviewed by People, and is "heartbroken" over the diagnosis.

“I reached out to her yesterday when the news broke,” he told the outlet at Monte Carlo Television Festival 60th Anniversary Celebration on Wednesday.

“She’s overwhelmed with well wishers and with people reaching out to her. I haven’t heard back from her yet, but I’m sure that I will very soon.”

Priestley starred alongside Doherty on the original Beverly Hills, 90210. The pair played twins, Brandon and Brenda Walsh.

They returned to the Beverly Hills, 90210 world for a weird reboot in 2019 that focused on the actors playing heightened versions of themselves as they try to get a revival of the series off the air.

Despite decent ratings, FOX canceled it after one season, meaning that fans will never know what becomes of the revival.

“Shannen was a big part of my life,” he continued to People.

“Shannen and I will always have a bond that is very meaningful. I’m very heartbroken about the news and I wish her and her family the best in this very difficult time.”

Doherty opened up about being diagnosed with Stage 4 breast cancer last week, just under three years after announcing she was in remission.

“It’s going to come out in a matter of days or a week that I’m stage 4. So my cancer came back, and that’s why I’m here,” Doherty revealed during an interview with ABC News on Good Morning America.

“I don’t think I’ve processed it. It’s a bitter pill to swallow in a lot of ways.”

“I definitely have days where I say, ‘Why me?’ ” said the actress of the diagnosis.

“And then I go, well, ‘Why not me? Who else? Who else besides me deserves this?’ None of us do.”

BH90210 co-star Tori Spelling reached out to Doherty in an Instagram comment, "Sending lots of love, support and animal vibes to make you smile xoxo."

Actress Sarah Michelle Gellar, a close friend of Shannen, shared a photo of them on Instagram Tuesday and wrote, "Life is tough … but you are tougher."

We extend our thoughts to Shannen during this difficult time.

