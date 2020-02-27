Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Chapter Four: Here Comes the Sun

It's official. Katy Keene is blossoming into one of the best shows on TV.

Katy Keene Season 1 Episode 4 provided some conflict for our characters, and it made up for the lack of it on the first three episodes of Katy Keene Season 1.

There wasn't one weak storyline on "Chapter Four: Here Comes the Sun." The way all of the stories came together resulted in the most compelling installment yet.

Katy's life has changed dramatically since leaving K.O. behind, and I appreciate that the writers wanted to highlight that.

If you watch Katy Keene online, you know that K.O. was the first boyfriend Katy had, so she feels like a fish out of water on the dating front. Despite her friends claiming the only way to get over a guy was to get under another, she wanted to put all of her energy into her career.

Katy and K.O.'s relationship failed because their respective dreams were dragging them in different directions. The last thing she wanted to do was find herself in love with someone else, only for the same issues to pop up.

Even when she met K.O. for the first time since the breakup, she struggled to control her emotions. Being single felt new to her because this was her first big breakup.

Katy: Thought I heard the rumblings of a friendtervention. You guys, I appreciate it, but I'm fine. Truly.

Pepper: Honey, you're wearing ballet flats, you're clearly not fine.

Jorge: You've barely slept since K.O. moved out.

Katy: I've always been a night owl.

Josie: Yeah, but you're usually up making clothes.

Katy: I just, I haven't felt inspired.

Pepper: We know the perfect cure to help you get over K.O. Girls night out, some dancing, some drinks.

There will always be a connection between them, but they also need to find a way to navigate as friends. K.O. giving up his job so that Katy wouldn't get upset whenever they bumped into each other was cute, but it seemed a bit excessive.

Maybe this harkens back to K.O. being written as the best man on TV. Either way, it will be interesting to watch them grapple with their feelings as they try to move on with their lives.

It's not uncommon for couples to realize they are better off as friends, but there's a natural chemistry between these two that continually draws them together.

Jorge's predicament with Bernardo was a tough one. Jorge is clearly struggling with deeply rooted insecurities, and he can't shake the feeling that Bernardo is not with him for the right reasons.

He's worried Bernardo is going to drop him like a hot potato the moment someone else comes along. Jorge's struggle to come to terms with his relationship, as well as his strong views on the way his father treats him differently, made for an engaging plot.

Jorge: Uh-huh.

Katy: They are beautiful. Thank you. I just don't feel up for it.

Jorge: Katy girl, you gotta start dealing.

Katy: I am -- by throwing myself into work and other than you three, it's the only thing keeping me from a complete meltdown. I'm gonna be late. Thank you.

Jorge always felt like his father wanted him to be more masculine. In essence, he felt like he disappointed his father, and the passive-aggressive comments about Jorge holding on to the hot fireman were a bit much.

It's great that Jorge realized that the only way to confront these issues was to tell his father how he felt. Jorge has work to do on himself, and his father's comments are not doing him any good.

For now, he and Bernardo make for a good couple, but we need for Bernardo to be fleshed out further.

That being said, he and Jorge dressing up as police officers was excellent! It was a successful way to put more emphasis on Pepper's storyline in a way that didn't feel forced.

I've been hard on Pepper because she's not been turning to her friends with her monetary woes, but I can't deny that I enjoyed the way things played out for her in the loft.

I blew it, and now I'm crying in a club. I'm one of those people. Katy

She's a schemer and knows how to manipulate people into getting what she wants. It's like second nature to her, and she clearly knew from the get-go that the artistic movies being filmed were gay porn.

But she needed the money and the status of something being filmed in the loft. There was an immediate connection between her and the director, and she caught on to it by the end of the episode.

If they continue to work together, they could scheme their way to a fortune. Pepper and all her connections are great for getting their projects into the hands of some of the most elite people in New York.

Pepper seemed like all talk, but my opinion of her changed when she actually managed to help Katy get another chance to save Lacy's.

Which brings me to the Cabot of it all. Alexander and Alexandra dating made perfect sense. Alexandra is visibly jealous of the way her half-brother/ex-boyfriend looks at Josie.

She knows she could never be together with Alexander, and that's why she keeps trying to throw water over his attempts to get Josie's music heard.

Josie is a strong young woman who left behind Riverdale -- a town filled with murder, cheating, and everything else you can possibly imagine.

Katy: Why didn't you answer my text?

K.O.: I'm miserable and you're the one that made me feel that way.

She wanted a fresh start, and if she keeps dabbling in drama, she's not going to get that. Signing the NDA was one thing, but Alexander's father asking telling her he will pay for her EP if she kept Alexander in line was a bit much.

Alexander should have been open and honest with Josie from the get-go, but he's just some skeevy dude who likes to give people false hope.

Whether Josie will accept the deal, I don't know, but she has a lot to think about.

The musical numbers were another strong point of this episode, with the Christina Aguilera cover being my favorite.

More like this, please!

What did you think of all the latest developments?

Are you on board with this series?

Hit the comments.

Katy Keene airs Thursdays on The CW.

