Legacies Creator Previews Dark Josie Twists, Potential Returns

After Legacies Season 2 Episode 12, one of the biggest questions on the minds of fans involves whether Kai Parker is really dead, and Julie Plec, the creator of the series opened up about bringing Chris Wood's villain into the mix, and what it means for the series going forward.

"We finally got to fulfill our series-long dream of getting Kai Parker back and having Chris Wood back in the family, which was incredible."

Plec notes that the addition of Wood for the two episodes set the stage for what's to come, and fans may already know what's on the horizon if they paid attention to the Sphinx.

"He predicted a lot and there's a lot of stuff that he predicted that has not been shown yet," adding that viewers should pay close attention to the prophecy because there's "a lot more to come."

Plec then switched gears to talk about Josie's situation.

"We've also put Josie into a situation where her darkness that has been tap, tap, tapping on the door for her is now cemented by this abundance of black magic."

So, there's a lot to come on that front.

Another question posed to Plec and Brett Matthews by Carissa was about Hope and how she has yet to fully evolve into a tribrid.

"When you create the character, you know eventually a certain road will appear for them, and with Elena, it was always 'Elena will eventually be a vampire.'"

"Hope will eventually be a fully realized tribrid, but part of the journey of the series will be getting her there."

We also wanted to know more about whether any actors from the previous shows could be staging comebacks, and Plec opened up about recently meeting with Claire Holt, who played Rebekah Mikaelson on The Vampire Diaries and Legacies.

Holt said that she is "free any time you want me to come back," so that is something the creator is looking to figure out at some point.

Could you imagine Rebekah Mikaelson in the Salvatore School? That would be fun!

There's also an update on Candice Accola's Caroline Forbes.

One of the most promiment requests from fans was for Carissa to find out whether Lulu Antariska would be returning as Penelope Park.

You'll find both Julie and Brett's reactions in the interview below.

Legacies returns Thursday, March 16.

