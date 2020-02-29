Legacies: Danielle Rose Russell Teases Handon Heartbreak, Tribrid Drama, and More!

When Legacies returns from hiatus, there will be a whole new dynamic for one couple.

TV Fanatic's Carissa Pavlica chatted with Danielle Rose Russell, SCAD's aTVfest in Atlanta over the weekend, and the Hope Mikaelson actress had a lot to say about what's on top for the remainder of Legacies Season 2 -- and beyond!

If you are a fan of the shows that came before Legacies, then you know that Hope Mikaelson is part witch, part werewolf, and part vampire, or so she's supposed to be.

At the moment, she's activated her witch and werewolf abilities, and fans have been wondering when they might expect her to become a full-fledged tribrid.

"I think that it's a pitch that's hopefully going to happen within the next season or two. I think that becoming a tribrid will really change the entire course of the show, so I think they are being very careful with it."

"It has to be done at some point, you know? So, I think it will be soon," the actress concludes.

She notes that the tribrid abilities would have "come in handy a lot of times," when dealing with the ever-expanding list of villains in Mystic Falls.

Naturally, the conversation turned to Hope's scuffle with Chris Wood's Kai, with Russell going on to say that she would love to wok with him again.

If you watch Legacies online, you know that Landon recently got his phoenix wings, and Danielle opens up about how that could change his relationship with Hope.

"That dynamic actually changes a lot. It's nowhere near what it was when what you guys are seeing right now."

"All I can say is that it changes. I can't really say anything else, but it changes."

When asked whether fans should be worried about that, Russell offers up the following:

"Probably. It's a Julie Plec show. Probably. But, I really love the Hope and Landon dynamic. I think that if it ever makes sense, it is always something that should be explored. During times it doesn't, then it shouldn't."

There is so much more in the full interview, which is available for you to watch below.

