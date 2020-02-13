Liev Schreiber Teases Ray Donovan Revival: 'There Will Be More!'

Ray Donovan may live to fix another day.

A week after Showtime announced the cancellation, Liev Schreiber has opened up about the cancellation, while also teasing that the show is returning for an eighth season.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, Schreiber wrote that “it seems your voices have been heard,” and it’s “too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan.”

HOW? WHY? WHAT?

We have no idea what is going on, but this is good news, Ray Donovan Fanatics.

Schreiber’s message reads, in full:

“It’s hard to describe how amazing it feels to those of us in the Ray Donovan family who have been lucky enough to experience the overwhelming love and support that you all have expressed for our show since the news broke that Ray would not return."

"What’s even more incredible is that it seems your voices have been heard. Too soon to say how or when, but with a little luck and your continued support, there will be more Ray Donovan."

"So to all the Donofans who got their bats out and beat the odds. Thank you.”

The cancellation stunned fans, as well as the cast and the creatives behind the series, primarily because Ray Donovan Season 7 delivered decent ratings, and seemingly set up one final season for the Donovan family.

However, fans wondered whether the end was truly near when Schreiber previously took to Instagram to tell fans to let Showtime know if they wanted more episodes.

But in a previous interview, Showtime admitted that the series was nearing the end of its run, but that it should get one final season.

“After seven incredible seasons, Ray Donovan has concluded its run on Showtime,” Showtime said in an earlier this week.

“We are proud that the series ended amid such strong viewership and on such a powerful note. Our deepest thanks go to Liev Schreiber, Jon Voight, showrunner David Hollander and the entire cast and crew, past and present, for their dedicated work.”

It's tough to get a show back off the ground after being canceled, so time will tell whether it gets a second chance at life.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.