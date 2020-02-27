Lizzie McGuire Creator Wants Series to Move From Disney+ to Hulu

The creator of Lizzie McGuire wants the series to move from Disney+ to Hulu.

Terri Minsky -- who created the original series -- has opened up about being let go from the revival after filming two episodes.

“I am so proud of the two episodes we did,” Minsky said in an interview with Variety.

"Hilary has a grasp of Lizzie McGuire at 30 that needs to be seen. It’s a wonderful thing to watch."

"I would love the show to exist, but ideally I would love it if it could be given that treatment of going to Hulu and doing the show that we were doing."

"That’s the part where I am completely in the dark. It’s important to me that this show was important to people. I felt like I wanted to do a show that was worthy of that kind of devotion.”

When Minsky was ousted from the series in January, a spokesperson for Disney+ said the following:

Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the show.

The series is now being redeveloped, and it's unclear whether the original logline will fit the finished product.

“The new story picks up as Lizzie McGuire is just about to turn 30. She seemingly has it all – her dream job as an assistant to a fancy New York City decorator, her dream guy and a picturesque Brooklyn apartment – but things aren’t always as they seem," it reads.

"With a little help from her friends, her loving family and her 13 year-old alter-ego in animated form, Lizzie navigates the ups and downs of adulthood.”

Earlier this week, it was announced that Love, Simon sequel series, Love, Victor was moving to Hulu from Disney+ because it was deemed to adult.

High Fidelity, starring Zoe Kravitz got similar treatment, and naturally, fans feel like Lizzie McGuire should be on the move.

Hilary Duff shared a screenshot of the headline revealing the Love, Simon news on Instagram with the following caption:

"Sounds familiar."

While we know Lizzy McGuire remains in development, it's unclear whether the New York setting will be scrapped to switch the story up.

What are your thoughts on the news?

Would you like the original concept to go ahead and move the series to Hulu?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.