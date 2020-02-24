Love, Simon TV Series Moves to Hulu From Disney+

The forthcoming Love, Simon TV series will no longer air on Disney+.

THR is reporting that the series has been officially titled Love, Victor, and will air on Hulu instead.

Even more promising is that the outlet is reporting that a writers room for Season 2 has already been opened after Disney execs viewed early cuts of the initial 10 episodes.

The series is set to debut this June -- during Pride month.

Set in the same universe as the 2018 movie, Love Victor follows Victor (Michael Cimino), a new student at Creekwood High School.

The teenager is on his own journey of self-discovery as he faces adjusting to a new city, as well as challenges at home.

He is also struggling to come to terms with his sexual orientation.

To make things easier, he reaches out to Simon to get assistance with navigating the trials and tribulations of high school.

Nick Robinson, who played Simon in the original movie is on board to narrate the sequel, but there's still no word on whether he will appear on-screen.

The expansive cast also includes Ana Ortiz (Ugly Betty) and James Martinez (One Day at a Time) as Victor’s parents, Isabella Ferreira (Orange Is the New Black) and Mateo Fernandez as his siblings, Sophia Bush (One Tree Hill) as Veronica, and Bebe Wood (The Real O’Neals) and Rachel Naomi Hilson as his friends.

As for why Love, Victor is moving to a new home at Hulu, it is reported that the show deals with more adult themes than your typical Disney+ fare.

High Fidelity, starring Zoe Kravitz was originally in the works at Disney+ before moving to Hulu. After watching that series, it's clear why Disney thought it would be a better fit for Hulu.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.