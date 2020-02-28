Lucifer Showrunners Close Deals for Potential Sixth Season

The future is looking bright for Lucifer.

Weeks after revealing that the series is in contention for a sixth season at Netflix after the streamer opted to enter negotiations with Warner Bros. TV group, TV Line has shared another update on the show's future.

The outlet has revealed that co-showrunners Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson will remain behind the wheel of the series if Netflix pulls the trigger on that sixth season renewal.

With good news comes the bad news. Tom Ellis, who plays the titular character on the series, does not currently have a deal in place to return.

However, TV Line notes that negotiations are still ongoing, and a positive outcome is expected. It's hard to imagine the show going on without Ellis, but it will all come down to the right deal being struck.

Lucifer started its life on FOX. Despite rave reviews and an active fanbase, the series was canceled after its third season.

Fans revolted and launched a campaign to save the series, and Netflix stepped into the ring months later. The streamer ordered a fourth season.

After it premiered, however, rumors started swirling that the series would be coming to a close all over again. Netflix subsequently picked Lucifer up for a fifth -- and final season.

Initially, 10 episodes were ordered, but it was later upped to 16 new episodes, and it appeared it would be the end of the line.

Netflix clearly made a bad decision by announcing an end date for the series, and is trying to backtrack on the decision. Whether it will lead to a sixth season, we can't say for sure.

But, for now, it looks like we could be getting the show back for longer than originally planned.

As expected, the fans launched another campaign to save the series when Netflix first announced the show would be ending.

"It had been announced that season 5 of Lucifer will be it's last and final," said a change.org petition's creator, who is going by the name Lee Morningstar on Change.org says on the website.

"This show has many more seasons left in it. I can't understand why they would choose not to continue with the fan reaction of the cancellation after season 3 and season 4 great reviews."

The petition's creator continues, "So please fellow lucifans join me and unite once more to show Netflix what the fans want and how many of us there are."

This response paved the way for Modrovich to respond.

"Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue," Modrovich said on Twitter in response to a fan.

"Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together."

"And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so... 🥰❤️😈."

Lucifer Season 5 will air this year on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.