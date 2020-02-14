Lucifer Un-Canceled? Netflix Wants Additional Seasons

The show may go on for Lucifer.

TV Line is reporting that the upcoming fifth season may not be the show's last, as initially planned.

The outlet is reporting that Netflix is in negotiations with Warner Bros. Television to expand the show beyond the fifth season.

The news is surprising, especially when you consider the Netflix previously upped the fifth season episode order to bring the show to a satisfying conclusion for fans.

Lucifer aired initially on FOX but was canceled after a decline in the ratings during its third season. Netflix stepped in to revive the series months later, ordering up a ten-part fourth season.

The Netflix save came as fans tried to save the series through petitions, and chatter online. At that time, their tenacity did pay off.

When Netflix renewed the show for a fifth and "final" season last year, the fans petitioned all over again to make their voices heard about the value of keeping Lucifer alive.

That's around the time the streamer upped the episode order to 16.

"It had been announced that season 5 of Lucifer will be it's last and final," said a change.org petition's creator, who is going by the name Lee Morningstar on Change.org says on the website.

"This show has many more seasons left in it. I can't understand why they would choose not to continue with the fan reaction of the cancellation after season 3 and season 4 great reviews."

The petition's creator continues, "So please fellow lucifans join me and unite once more to show Netflix what the fans want and how many of us there are."

This response paved the way for co-showrunner IIdy Modrovich to respond. "Sorry I’ve been quiet on this issue," Modrovich said on Twitter in response to a fan.

"Truth is, it’s cuz I’m torn. So much of me could do #Lucifer forever. But I’m also immensely grateful YOU & @netflix gave us the chance to continue our story together."

"And I know S5 is going to be a love letter to our #Lucifans so... 🥰❤️😈."

We should get a more definite answer very soon, but if Netflix wants the series to stick around, there's a good chance it will.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.