New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 13 Review: In The Graveyard

Death was at the forefront of the hour.

Once again, New Amsterdam Season 2 Episode 13 did a beautiful job of exploring this inevitable thing we'll experience.

The series continues to be thought-provoking and poignant addressing these topics in such a creative and moving manner.

More than before, this season has delved deep into exploring so many topics without coming out of it with any specific answers.

It's a noticeable shift in the series with its episodic themes asking questions like "what is the meaning of life," or exploring what it means to have faith in a higher power.

In that sense, it's hard to determine if the series veered away from the shmaltz or leaned further into it. Regardless, the increased thematic approach results in some stirring and emotional installments.

What stood out during this one was the macabre humor throughout as Max worked toward giving a plethora of individuals a place to rest in peace in their final moments.

His connection to Adele was winsome. She was vibrant, and for someone in her final hours, she was so lively. Adele was a hoot, and she endeared herself to others and knew how to charm and handle Karen.

Karen: I like her. I hope you stick around.

Adele serving as Max's assistant for the day was a highlight of the hour. It was also a lovely change of pace from when the actress played a frightening character on Prodigal Son.

Max took a leap before he could see, and it's a continued pattern for him, but it nearly cost him.

He was appalled by a patient getting dumped at their doorstep to die. Sadly, it's a common occurrence.

Hospitals will dump their terminal patients rather than have their deaths go toward the hospital mortality rate. It's disheartening.

All of those patients get shipped off to some afterlife hospices -- vent farms-- where they wait to die. They had the patients packed in the halls like cattle.

It's sickening to think anyone could treat dying people that way. They deserve care, dignity, and for their final days to be comfortable and peaceful.

And once Max saw what was happening, he had to do something about it. It's in his nature to, so bringing all of those patients to New Amsterdam until he found a solution was quintessential Max.

Unfortunately, so was relying on the money of a donor without knowing the particulars. Max meant well; he always does.

However, he shouldn't have taken half of his staff away from everything else going on to tend to the needs of these dying patients.

Talk about being stretched thin. It wasn't beneficial for the staff, but it also wasn't for any of the patients who came through the doors in need of their primary services, nor the dying patients who couldn't have their undivided attention.

It worked out better than expected, but still. Max does the most without thinking about the cost and whether or not they have the resources.

But it was funny how he was determined to find a place to put all of these people, and the Graveyard jokes were darkly comical.

The board and money issues, while part of Max's job, aren't his thing. But he has to do a better job on that end.

Dragon Lady earned her name during the installment, so Karen has reason to be annoyed when Max goes off on one of his crusades without thinking of the consequences.

Max is charming as heck. He could've been of use shmoozing Ozzie, but it worked out even better at the end.

Even Karen was tickled to bits when Max manipulated Ozzie into donating to them. Only Max can prematurely and blindly spend a million bucks he doesn't have and get it covered by the end of the day.

It was sheer brilliance calling the press in and naming the wing after Ozzie in front of the cameras. It was no way Ozzie could say no after that, lest he looks like a monster.

It was probably one of Max's best moves to date. Karen couldn't stop grinning.

But later on, he shared with Helen that he went out of his way to make sure all of those people died the way they wanted because of his inability to do the same for Georgia.

He and Georgia never spoke about their funeral and death plans, so he felt like he let her down. He thought helping all of those people would make him feel less guilty.

Helen: Max, you've got to forgive yourself.

Max: I figured if I could prepare everyone else, I could.

Helen: And? What do you want when the time comes?

Max: You don't have to.

Helen: Well, someone should know.

It didn't seem like the installment could top Max unapologetically admitting that he does favor Helen and not remotely interested in changing it.

And screw Castro. Max will always have Helen's back and vice versa, and they're upfront about it, so it's childish to toss that about it like it's something of which to be ashamed.

But if that moment wasn't precious enough, the two of them went into sharing what their death wishes and funeral plans are. The intimacy between them and the way they know they're going to be part of each other's lives for a long time are enough to give you feels.

Why are Helen and Max so damn adorable all the time? They have one of the best dynamics airing, no doubt.

Helen: In order to keep the peace between Castro and myself, I can't have you favoring me.

Max: I do, favor you.

It's not all roses with Floyd and Bloom, though. He was on the cusp of leaving, and Max doesn't want to lose him, but after Lauren's words, he's ready to go.

Floyd was in the right about their patient, though. She signed the DNR, and legally, they had to abide by that. Knowing that she was in her final days, it's something she should've expressed her wishes on more.

She was thrilled that she would see her grandbaby be born, but even that wasn't enough to defy her DNR. Lauren followed her heart on that call, and her motivations made sense, but Floyd wasn't the bad guy for making the legal call.

Lauren's viciously berating like him like that was juvenile and contrived.

The entire scene was designed to push him into relocating, but it was unnecessary; it wasn't even the truth.

Floyd has bent and broken rules as well. Where did she get this idea that he's rigid about all of that compared to the others?

And why was she trying to compare her recklessness and high emotions to what Max does? It was such a silly scene.

It's not taking accountability for her actions. Lauren has always been a reckless person, who goes rogue and does whatever the hell she pleases, so why does she get to act like it's Max-approved now?

It had nothing to do with him.

Also, assuming she was right about Floyd, isn't balance necessary? If, by her words, everyone else is a rulebreaker who goes rogue, then don't they need others to balance it out?

Lauren's words were somehow harsher than Iggy's dying patient, Peter, who spent his last breath telling his father he hated him. Ouch.

Family problems, right? Iggy was able to apply his personal experiences with hating his father to the situation, and it helped a bit.

The tidbits about Iggy are always appreciated, but they mean even more in the aftermath of the diagnosis. Did anyone else notice that he's still snacking a lot?

Ugh, poor Iggy is going through it.

But at least Kapoor is in a decent place. He loves having Ella there, and you can tell he has missed having someone of whom to care.

He's damn near smothering Ella, but he means well. Kapoor had to dial it down a bit, but it wasn't outlandish of him to expect her to let him know she got home.

Sure, he went about bringing it up like she was his wife, who got home too late or his daughter, who missed curfew. But it was because of how much he cares.

He worries about her, and honestly, some of our parents raised us to do these things, and it's a hard habit to break.

I'm glad Ella also knew she had to compromise a bit too. The text message she sent him to let him know she got home was cute as ever.

After years of loneliness, Kapoor is no longer feeling alone, and it's beautiful that he has created a family with Ella and her unborn child.

Over to you, 'Dam Fanatics. What did you think of the hour? What was your favorite part?

Were you appalled by Lauren's outburst? Are you worried about Iggy? Hit the comments below.

