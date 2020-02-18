On My Block Season 3: Premiere Date Announced!

Netflix's On My Block will return to the air this March.

The popular comedy will return for its third season Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

On My Block Season 3 includes eight episodes, and the streamer has offered up the following logline for the new installments:

They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.

While it doesn't offer up much in the way of plot details, it does tease that things are about to get more complicated for the beloved characters at the wheel of the story.

The cast includes Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Oscar.

Co-created by Lauren Iungerich (Awkward) and Eddie Gonzalez & Jeremy Haft (All Eyez On Me), On My Block is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

The series was a hit out of the gate for Netflix, being hailed as the most-binged show on the service in 2018, allowing the show to achieve great success.

Ahead of Season 3, the cast negotiated new deals, with Capri, Genao, Gray, and Tinoco receiving raises on the back of the show's success, according to THR.

The salaries of the core stars will continue to rise for a potential fourth and fifth season should Netflix order it.

Netflix has been cutthroat with cancellations of late, so there's really no way of knowing whether the show will continue beyond the third season.

The series has been a hit with critics, averaging a 97% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.