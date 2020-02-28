On My Block Season 3 Trailer: What's About to Go Down?

It's almost time to return to the comical world of On My Block.

Netflix has dropped the official trailer for the third season, and there are big reveals.

Per the official synopsis:

They thought life was about to return to what passes for normal in Freeridge, but the stakes just got even higher.

On My Block is a coming of age comedy about four bright and street-savvy friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school set in the rough inner city.

The cast includes Diego Tinoco as Cesar Diaz, Sierra Capri as Monse Finnie, Jason Genao as Ruby Martinez, Brett Gray as Jamal Turner, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine, and Julio Macias as Oscar.

The trailer picks up in the immediate aftermath of the Season 2 cliffhanger, which found the teenagers being rounded up, leaving their fate up in the air.

However, the trailer gives us some big clues about what's to come. Finding Lil' Ricky is the thing that is asked of them.

The mission divides the group, but it also allows the relationships to be sent in different directions, and that allows for some big comedy moments.

On My Block was a hit out of the gate for Netflix, being hailed as the most-binged show on the service in 2018, allowing the show to achieve great success.

Ahead of Season 3, the cast negotiated new deals, with Capri, Genao, Gray, and Tinoco receiving raises on the back of the show's success, according to THR.

The salaries of the core stars will continue to rise for a potential fourth and fifth season should Netflix order it.

Netflix has not had the best track record when it comes to renewing hit series, but On My Block has been a consistent performer since it launched in 2018.

Have a look at the full trailer below and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

On My Block Season 3 bows March 11 on Netflix.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.