Power Spinoff Raising Kanan Sets Mekai Curtis as Lead

We have our young Kanan Stark, Power Fanatics.

Starz has confirmed that Mekai Curtis has been set to lead Power Book III: Raising Kanan, a series that will follow the younger years of Kanan, who was played by Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson in Power.

The series will be set in the 1990s.

Here is the official logline for the series:

Smart, driven and still naïve, Kanan’s world revolves around his mother, Raq, who raised him by herself. She is his everything.

At the same time, he is beginning to get a sense of not only the world around him, but his place in said world.

Kanan wants to be just like his mother…and that’s the problem. He’s young and wide-eyed and doesn’t know how the hustle works.

And even more importantly, his mother is not nearly as keen as he is for him to follow in her footsteps. Theirs is a complicated relationship that only gets more problematic as time goes on.

Madam Secretary's Patina Miller was recently revealed to be playing Raq in the prequel, while Omar Epps is also set to have an integral role.

Curtis has previously appeared in Arrested Development, Girl Meets World, and Kirby Buckets.

Raising Kanan is one of four spinoffs in the works at Starz. The premium cabler has also given series orders to Power Book II: Ghost, Power Book IV: Influence, and Power Book V: Force.

The cast of Ghost is led by Mary J. Blige and is set to pick up just days after the events of Power Season 6 Episode 15 -- the series finale.

It will also include Power alums Naturi Naughton as Tasha St. Patrick, Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq, Shane Johnson as Cooper Saxe, Quincy Tyler Bernstine as Tameika Washington, and Gianni Paolo as Brayden.

Power Book IV: Influence will focus on Rashad Tate, the politician played by Larenz Tate in the original series, as he continues his cutthroat quest for power.

Power Book V: Force will follow Joseph Sikora’s Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” per the official logline.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” Jeffrey Hirsch, the president and CEO of Starz, recently said of expanding the Power-verse.

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

No premiere dates have been revealed for either of the spinoffs, but TV Fanatic will keep you up to speed.

What do you think of this casting?

Do you think four new Power series is just right or too much?

Hit the comments.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.