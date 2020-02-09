Power: Three More Spinoffs Ordered at Starz

Power may be wrapping up, but the franchise will remain alive via multiple spinoffs.

The premium cabler has ordered three more spinoffs of the popular crime drama, and all three will feature characters from the original series.

Power Book III: Raising Kanan is a prequel set in the 1990s that will chronicle the early years of Kanan Stark, the character first played by executive producer Curtis "50 Cent” Jackson.

Power Book IV: Influence will focus on Rashad Tate, the politician played by Larenz Tate in the original series, as he continues his cutthroat quest for power.

Finally, Power Book V: Force will follow Joseph Sikora’s Tommy as he “cuts ties and puts New York in his rearview mirror for good,” per the official logline.

All three series join the previously announced Power Book II: Ghost, which will star Mary J. Blige and follow on from where the original series left off. Several other Power cast members will appear, which makes sense, given that it is essentially a sequel.

It's unclear whether these series will be limited miniseries, or if they will be ongoing, but it seems like the Power franchise will be around for the years to come.

“In television history, only a select few shows have inspired four consecutive series extensions, launched into active production and development at the same time,” said Jeffrey Hirsch, president and CEO of Starz.

“These new and exciting chapters will continue the journey of some of ‘Power’s’ most controversial characters while featuring a growing ensemble of complex, distinct characters along with the high-octane drama that set ‘Power’ in a class of its own.”

What's more, the new Power series will launch globally on its international platform, StarzPlay, meaning that fans around the world will be able to watch along with the U.S.

Power is a hit across the globe, amassing a large audience, and is one of the most talked-about shows on the air.

While four spinoffs may seem excessive, it will ultimately come down to whether these stories are worth telling.

Power is slated to concluded its run tonight on Starz.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.