Ron McLarty Dies: Law & Order Star Was 72

at .

Veteran TV star Ron McLarty has died following a battle with dementia.

He was 72.

McLarty was diagnosed with the condition in 2014 and retired from acting as a result.

Ron McLarty 2

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he passed away on Saturday. His wife Kate Skinner revealed the news to the outlet.

"He was the light of my life and I am bereft and heartbroken," Skinner said in a statement.

The actor was raised in Rhode Island and is best known for his role in the Law & Order franchise playing Judge William Wright.

He played the same role on an episode of Law & Order: Trial By Jury, and a different one in a 2006 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

McLarty also lent his voice to the Cartoon Network series Courage the Cowardly Dog.

Ron McLarty 1

The actor also appeared in a single episode of Sex and the City and had a role in the 1990s series Champs.

While he had many roles during his 50 years in the industry, he has taken on various cop roles, including Sergeant Frank Benson in the series Spenser: For Hire, and Detective Ralph Ruskin in Cop Rock.

On the movie front, McLarty had roles in St. Vincent, How Do You Know, Bloodbrothers, The Postman, and much more.

He was also a successful author, with 10 novels written by him, as well as dozens of screenplays.

His most notable novel was The Memory of Running.

Ron McLarty 3

Additionally, McLarty was recognized as one of the leading audiobook narrators in the world, narrating over 100 audiobooks.

His voice was also used in the 2003 videogame, Batman: Dark Tomorrow.

McLarty is survived by his wife, his three sons Zachary, Matthew, and Lucas, from his previous marriage to Diane Tesitor, and seven grandchildren.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ron McLarty during this difficult time.

13 Times Law & Order: SVU Supported LGBTQ Rights
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. Ron McLarty Dies: Law & Order Star Was 72