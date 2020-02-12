Ron McLarty Dies: Law & Order Star Was 72

Veteran TV star Ron McLarty has died following a battle with dementia.

He was 72.

McLarty was diagnosed with the condition in 2014 and retired from acting as a result.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, he passed away on Saturday. His wife Kate Skinner revealed the news to the outlet.

"He was the light of my life and I am bereft and heartbroken," Skinner said in a statement.

The actor was raised in Rhode Island and is best known for his role in the Law & Order franchise playing Judge William Wright.

He played the same role on an episode of Law & Order: Trial By Jury, and a different one in a 2006 episode of Law & Order: SVU.

McLarty also lent his voice to the Cartoon Network series Courage the Cowardly Dog.

The actor also appeared in a single episode of Sex and the City and had a role in the 1990s series Champs.

While he had many roles during his 50 years in the industry, he has taken on various cop roles, including Sergeant Frank Benson in the series Spenser: For Hire, and Detective Ralph Ruskin in Cop Rock.

On the movie front, McLarty had roles in St. Vincent, How Do You Know, Bloodbrothers, The Postman, and much more.

He was also a successful author, with 10 novels written by him, as well as dozens of screenplays.

His most notable novel was The Memory of Running.

Additionally, McLarty was recognized as one of the leading audiobook narrators in the world, narrating over 100 audiobooks.

His voice was also used in the 2003 videogame, Batman: Dark Tomorrow.

McLarty is survived by his wife, his three sons Zachary, Matthew, and Lucas, from his previous marriage to Diane Tesitor, and seven grandchildren.

We extend our thoughts and prayers to the family and friends of Ron McLarty during this difficult time.

