RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars Moves to Showtime: When Will it Premiere?

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars is on the move.

The popular reality series will not air the fifth season of All Stars on Logo or VH1.

Instead, the series is moving to premium cable network, Showtime, it has been announced.

All Stars Season 5 will launch on Showtime Friday, June 5 at 8/7c.

“RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars is a culture-defining show that fits perfectly within the contemporary programming Showtime offers in both scripted and unscripted,” Showtime entertainment president Jana Winograde said in a statement.

“We are excited to take advantage of our relationship with our new sister company VH1 to present a special edition of this sensational series and bring in this passionate and robust fanbase.”

All Stars Season 5 will bring back fan-favorites from across the Ru Paul's Drag Race franchise for another shot at a $100,000 cash prize.

This is the second network change for the series. The first two seasons launched on Logo, but susbequently moved to VH1 for Seasons 3 and 4.

The series is basically moving from basic cable to premium cable, but it should be a good move for Showtime. Ru Paul's Drag Race All Stars is a popular series that has sometimes outrated the regular series.

Speaking of the regular series, it will remain on VH1, with its latest season launching Friday, February 28, at 8 pm.

Guest judges include Nicki Minaj, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Robyn, Leslie Jones, Normani, Daisy Ridley, Winnie Harlow, and Jeff Goldblum.

This move could be the shape of things to come for ViacomCBS, which is expected to announce a new streaming service that will include content from the likes of CBS All Access, Showtime, MTV, and other networks that fall under the ViacomCBS umbrella.

If All Stars is available on this new service, it could be a great thing to get people to sign up.

Alas, we'll update you when we have more information, TV Fanatics.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.