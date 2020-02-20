Ryan Murphy's Star-Studded Hollywood Gets Netflix Premiere Date

Ryan Murphy's second offering for Netflix is just a few months away.

The seven-episode limited series will bow Friday, May 1, the streamer has announced.

The series from Murphy and Ian Brennan (Glee, Scream Queens), will follow the lives of Hollywood hopefuls in the 1940s.

Here is the official description from Netflix.

A new limited series from Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, HOLLYWOOD follows a group of aspiring actors and filmmakers in post-World War II Hollywood as they try to make it in Tinseltown — no matter the cost.

Each character offers a unique glimpse behind the gilded curtain of Hollywood's Golden Age, spotlighting the unfair systems and biases across race, gender and sexuality that continue to this day.

Provocative and incisive, HOLLYWOOD exposes and examines decades-old power dynamics, and what the entertainment landscape might look like if they had been dismantled.

Murphy said the following of the show when it got the Netflix green light exactly a year ago.

“Hollywood” — my new Netflix show co-created with Ian Brennan — begins principal photography this summer. A love letter to the Golden Age of Tinseltown, this straight-to-series production will be my third show for Netflix and I couldn’t be more excited or proud about the work we are doing together. More to come…

Hollywood‘s expansive cast includes Darren Criss (American Crime Story), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Dylan McDermott (American Horror Story), David Corenswet (The Politician), Patti LuPone (Life Goes On, Pose), Joe Mantello (The Normal Heart), Holland Taylor (Two and a Half Men), and Jake Picking (Chasing Life).

Mira Sorvino (Modern Family), Maude Apatow (Euphoria) and Rob Reiner (All in the Family, New Girl) are attached to guest-star.

It's certainly a great cast, and many people will tune into the series based on the cast alone, so there's that.

Murphy and Brennan previously worked together on The Politician -- Murphy's first show for Netflix.

The Ben Platt-led drama is already in production on its second season, so that will also be staging a comeback.

Additionally, Murphy has several other projects in flux at Netflix, including Halston, a series starring Ewan McGregor as the legendary fashion designer, Ratched, a One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest prequel starring Sarah Paulson as the nurse, as well as The Boys in the Band and The Prom.

