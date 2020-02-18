Saved by the Bell’s Lark Voorhies Reacts to Being Shut Out of Revival

Saved by the Bell may be returning, but one notable cast member has been left out of the new series.

Lark Voorhies, who played Lisa Turtle on the original series, is opening up about her thoughts on the revival.

“I have to admit I did feel a bit slighted and hurt when I was not invited to be part of the Saved by the Bell reunion as well as other cast members events, yet of course, I also realized that having this puzzling disorder may have played a major part in that factual decision,” Voorhies tells Dr. Oz in a clip of the Wednesday, February 19, episode of The Dr. Oz Show.

“With that in mind, I am truly thankful for having had the chance to work on a show that has been so successful.”

The actress went on to say that she felt multiple emotions when she sees photos of her former costars together.

“They have the right to do that and they’re happy in their element and they can have it, certainly,” the actress continued.

This prompted Dr. Oz to ask if she would like to be included in their reunions, she admits she does: “Yes, family isn’t kept complete without its lead.”

Voorhies opened up about her appearance on The Dr. Oz Show and her struggles in an emotional Instagram post.

“I want thank everybody who has been so supportive throughout my journey these last several years. It was very hard to find the right way to talk about some of the challenges that I go through on a daily basis,” she wrote.

“Please tune in this Wednesday to the Dr Oz show to learn about living with a mental disorder that many people do not understand. I am very grateful to Dr. Oz, Dr. Modir, my mother and all of you that have supported me and wished me well through some difficult times."

"I hope to bring more mental health awareness to help others going through the same challenges. Thank you for sharing your stories to me over the years of how strong you all have been too! I look forward to a brighter future and seeing the great things that can be accomplished!”

Voorhies was originally part of the cast of Good Morning, Miss Bliss. It aired for just one season, before being canceled by Disney Channel.

NBC subsequently reformatted the show as Saved by the Bell. The actress starred alongside Mark-Paul Gosselaar, Dustin Diamond, Dennis Haskins, Tiffani-Amber Thiessen, Elizabeth Berkley, and Mario Lopez.

NBC Universal's new streaming service Peacock recently placed a series order for the reboot that would bring back Berkley, Lopez, and Gosselaar.

The new series focuses on what happens when California Governor, Zack Morris finds himself in trouble for closing too many low-income schools.

To mitigate the concerns, he proposes that the affected students be sent to the highest-performing schools in the state -- including Bayside High -- the school from the original series.

The service is slated to launch in April, with original series set to come later in the year. Saved by the Bell is not the only series getting the reboot treatment for the forthcoming streamer.

Mr. Robot creator Sam Esmail is shepherding an update of Battlestar Galactica.

This will mark the third iteration of BSG, but after the success of Mr. Robot, we're sure Esmail will offer up a different approach to things.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.