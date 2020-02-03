Spinning Out Canceled at Netflix

Spinning Out will not skate for a second season at Netflix.

Deadline is reporting that the Kaya Scodelario-fronted drama has been canceled after just one season.

The news comes just over a month after its January 1 debut.

Created by Samantha Stratton (Mr. Mercedes), it followed an “up-and-coming, high-level single skater who’s about to turn in her skates after a disastrous fall took her off the competition track."

"When Kat seizes an opportunity to continue her career as a pair skater with a talented bad-boy partner, she risks exposing a fiercely kept secret that could unravel her entire life."

"On and off the ice, Kat and her new partner will face daunting odds, injury to body and soul, financial sacrifice, and even potential mental breakdown on their way to realizing their Olympic dream.”

Stratton also served as co-showrunner on the series alongside Lara Olsen (Reign).

January Jones, Evan Roderick, Willow Shields, Amanda Zhou, Sarah Wright Olsen, and Svetlana Efremova were also part of the series cast.

Netflix typically waits four weeks to assess the ratings of its shows, and despite the stellar cast, Spinning Out failed to garner much buzz.

Spinning Out Season 1 had a 63% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

When the series was ordered, Emma Roberts was attached in the lead role, but Scodelario replaced her when she had to exit because of other projects.

Spinning Out was initially in the works at Pop, but it failed to garner a series order, leading to Netflix stepping in to issue a series order.

The network also canceled the Jenna Dewan-fronted Soundtrack just days ago. That series was a pilot at FOX which did not go to series.

Netflix is becoming more cutthroat with cancellations over the last few years. Initially many thought it was a safe haven for shows to get endings, but many have actually been cut short.

The OA and Santa Clarita Diet spring to mind as shows that did not get conclusions.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.