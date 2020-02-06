Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3 Review: Eulogy

We knew it was coming, but that didn't make it any less painful to watch.

Yes, the opening scenes Station 19 Season 3 Episode 3 confirmed that Ryan did die after getting shot.

Rest in peace, Ryan Michael Tanner. Your death will not soon be forgotten.

Part of what it made this episode hard for me to watch is that I've been a shipper of Andy and Ryan from the beginning.

I never felt she had any real chemistry with Jack, and there's something about childhood sweethearts ending up together that makes me feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

Even with Andy's slow burn with Sullivan, I still hoped she might have ended up with Ryan in the end.

Unfortunately, that's not going to happen.

Andy's not in the best place right now.

Even though she didn't reciprocate Ryan's declaration of love, it still broke her to her core watching him die in her arms.

Andy: It’s getting late. Can you stay over?

Ryan: I thought your dad said I couldn’t do that anymore.

Andy: Ugh, he doesn’t get to tell me what to do.

Ryan: He kinda does.

Andy: Um, no excuse you, I’m 20, almost 21. Soon it won’t be a misdemeanor when I have a beer.

Ryan: I’m almost 21 too, so if you add us up, we’re like 41, 42, old. Permalink: Soon it won’t be a misdemeanor when I have a beer.

Ryan has always been her best friend, and even though she may not have been in love with him when he died, she still deeply loved him. A part of her will always love him.

That scene with her hugging the little boy with her bloody hands watching Ryan flatline was heartbreaking, almost as much as watching her get ready for Ryan's funeral.

Words didn't need to be said. The heartbreak and numbness on Andy's face still says it all.

Having been passed over for captain isn't going to do anything to help the situation, but it was the right choice.

Though Pruitt once again overstepped as a parent, he had good intentions, and his heart was in the right place.

If Andy were promoted to captain now, it would derail her whole career.

As much as she feels the need to get back to work, she's not in the right headspace to command Station 19, as evidenced by her flashbacks to Ryan dying while she and Jack tried to resuscitate a patient.

She should be taking the time to focus on her grief and get her head on straight, but she's not going to see it that way.

Andy: Is it everything you dream of?

Sullivan: I think you should take some time …

Andy: I don’t want time. I want to work. I need to work.

Sullivan: You suffered a trauma. You lost a friend.

Andy: I’m aware of what I’ve suffered and what I’ve lost.

Sullivan: I know what Ryan meant …

Andy: Can I work or not? Respectfully, Capt. Sullivan …

Sullivan: Battalion chief.

Andy: Chief Sullivan, I need to be at work. I’m saying please. Permalink: Chief Sullivan, I need to be at work. I’m saying please.

All she's going to see is a betrayal from Sullivan, especially since one of the reasons he broke things off before they began was because of her being promoted to captain, something that couldn't have happened if they were together.

She's also going to be rightly mad at her dad when she inevitably finds out what he did.

This is not the first time Pruitt has intervened in his daughter's career as a firefighter, and it won't be the last.

Pruitt, though, is dealing with his own set of issues.

Besides the intense grief of losing Ryan, who was like a son to him, he's also got to be feeling pretty guilty right about now.

By asking Ryan to come back to Seattle, he unwittingly set a series of events in motion that ultimately ended with Ryan's death.

Pruitt is not in any way to blame for what happened, but if Pruitt hadn't asked Ryan to come back for Andy, then the late police officer would still be alive.

I do wonder if Ryan's death will be the catalyst that finally forces Pruitt to confront his cancer head-on and seek treatment.

He decided not to seek treatment when he knew Ryan would still be there to take care of Andy after he was gone.

Pruitt: I need you to come back, son. Come back to Seattle. Be in Andy’s life again. Be there for her when I go.

Ryan: I love her, Pruitt.

Pruitt: I know that too.

Ryan: I have a girlfriend, and Andy has her whole thing going on.

Pruitt: You want some advice from an old firefighter? Always tell the girl. Tell her how you feel. You don’t want to get to be my age with no time left and wishing you’d told her. Just tell the girl you love her. Permalink: Just tell the girl you love her.

Not that Ryan's not there anymore, Pruitt may decide that he has to try at least to fight hcancer, as his death would mean leaving Andy alone.

It would also just be cruel for the writers to kill off Pruitt within months of her losing Ryan, but this series exists within the Grey's Anatomy universe, so it's definitely possible.

Elsewhere, Sullivan's pain is not getting any better.

His reluctance to tell the Seattle Fire Department about his pain is understandable, but he's also putting the lives of his firefighters at risk.

He had to have Maya command the scene in this episode because he was in so much pain.

What happens when his pain flares up during an active fire and he's stuck inside a burning building?

The firefighters of Station 19 are willing to risk their lives to save each other and wouldn't think twice about going back inside to save Sullivan, no matter the consequences.

At some point, Sullivan is going to have to deal with this issue, but it'll probably be after something bad happens, such as a near-death experience for a member of Station 19 or a potential addiction due to the continued use of pain medication.

Maya: Gotta say, today feels like a fries and milkshake after shift day. Fries and beers? Whiskey and beers?

Andy: Can you … can you stop?

Maya: Stop what?

Andy: Trying to pretend like this perky cheerleading thing you’re doing isn’t because I watched Ryan die.

Maya: I’m not. I’m just trying to figure out what you need.

Andy: What I need is for just one friend -- one -- to not look at me like you’re looking at me right now. One friend to just sit next to me and let me talk or not talk or cry or not cry and not have an opinion about it. One friend, that’s all I need. Can you be that friend?

Maya: Yeah, I can be that friend. Permalink: Yeah, I can be that friend.

His judgment isn't completely out of whack, as he heeded Pruitt's advance and passed Andy over for captain.

I'm not sure promoting Maya over Jack was the right call.

Though she made a compelling case in Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2, Jack has years of experience on her.

He's been doing this job for a lot longer, and Maya was just promoted to lieutenant.

I have to wonder if Sullivan's decision was influenced in any way by the new fire chief, suggesting that Sullivan promote a woman for the optics.

The new fire chief could make Sullivan's life difficult, so maybe promoting Maya over Jack was an effort to please him.

Lastly, Vic finally managed to convince Dean to tag along to Richard and Catherine's anniversary dinner on Grey's Anatomy Season 16 Episode 12.

Having not watched the episode yet, I don't know what will happen, but the promos have hyped some major drama, as per usual with dinner parties on Grey's Anatomy.

Dean: Whatever favor you need, the answer is no.

Vic: Acutally, I’m here to do you a favor. I am setting you up on a date with an amazing woman.

Dean: The last woman you set me up with stole my car and my identity. I’m still getting weird magazine subscriptions.

Vic: All right, remember Maggie Pierce, hottie heart surgeon at Grey Sloan.

Dean: She has a boyfriend.

Vic: Had. Her boyfriend is now kinda my boyfriend.

Dean: Avery was Maggie’s boyfriend?

Vic: Whatever, it’s weird. We’re moving through it. Come to this party with me.

Dean: At the hospital?

Vic: No, but there will be a lot of doctors there. It’s at their house.

Dean: Whose house?

Vic: Jackson and Maggie’s parents’ house.

Dean: Their parents …

Vic: Are married to each other.

Dean: Jackson and Maggie have the same parents?

Vic: No, OK, Jackson’s mom is married to Maggie’s biological father, who she didn’t know until pretty recently, but whatever man, there’s no relation. And I really, I really need you to focus Miller.

Dean: Nah. Permalink: Whatever man, there’s no relation.

My favorite part of that subplot was hands down watching Dean try to figure out if Jackson and Maggie were somehow incestually involved.

Hearing Vic recount the story of Jackson and Maggie's relationship while Richard and Catherine were married just reminded me of how weird the whole thing is.

After a few seasons, I guess I was somewhat desensitized to the whole thing.

Some stray thoughts:

How soon can the new fire chief be fired? Besides being wholly unqualified, he's sexist and racist. He's bound to prickle a few feathers and end up being let go at some point. I just wish that point would be sooner rather than later.

Speaking of firing, how has Ben not lost his job? On Station 19 Season 3 Episode 2, he went off on Sullivan. This episode he went off on the new fire chief. Back talking your superiors usually ends in some form of discipline, but Ben has yet to face any major repercussions.

Vic's concerns over Catherine not liking her are very valid. Catherine is a hard woman to please and isn't likely to approve of Vic anytime soon. Then again, Catherine never thinks any woman is good enough for Jackson, so Vic shouldn't take it personally.

Can Koracick appear in more episodes? His humor was much needed, and I just love this character.

So what did you think Station 19 Fanatics?

Were you secretly rooting for Andy and Ryan to end up together?

Did Sullivan make the right call passing Andy over for the promotion?

What secret will come out first: that Pruitt went behind Andy's back, Pruitt's cancer diagnosis, or Sullivan's chronic pain condition.

Hit the comments below to let me know what you thought. If you happened to miss the latest episode, remember you can watch Station 19 online right here at TV Fanatic.

Jessica Lerner is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.