Stranger Things: Is the End Closer Than We Thought?

Netflix is reportedly closing in on an end date for Stranger Things.

We Got This Covered is reporting that the streamer is planning to split the previously ordered fourth season in two parts.

Rumors have been rife that Stranger Things Season 4 will be the last for the global phenomenon, and taking the split season approach could confirm that.

With the cast locked in for the fourth season, it's possible that the decision to extend the season in place of a fifth could allow Netflix to sign up the stars at their current rates.

However, it has been teased that both parts of the fourth season will be following the same storyline which would present a continuing narrative despite a break.

This could indicate that more episodes were required to bring the narrative to a satisfying conclusion. Then again, this is only a report, and Netflix could opt to extend the series for several seasons.

However, the Duffer Brothers, who make Stranger Things, have been vocal about not wanting the series to continue for much longer, and it makes sense.

Many shows continue much longer than they should, and Stranger Things clearly has a shelf-life when you consider the Demogorgon continues to pop up whenever the characters think it is dead.

From a storyline standpoint, Stranger Things Season 3 did set up for an endgame, with Eleven and the Byers leaving Hawkins behind in the aftermath of Hopper's supposed death.

Bringing everyone back together one last time to take down the forces of evil could be the perfect way to conclude the series.

But there is still a lot about the mythology we don't know, and that could further be established in an expanded fourth season.

If this does turn out to be true and we are getting an expanded fourth season, it could mean we will be getting the first part sooner rather than later.

Netflix has been making big cancellation decisions of late, but if one thing is sure it's that Stranger Things will end when the creatives behind the show think it is the right time.

A premiere date for the fourth season has yet to be announced, but look for Netflix to confirm or deny the We Got This Covered report soon.

