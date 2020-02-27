Superstore Season 5 Episode 17 Review: Zephra Cares

The audience and employees find themselves asking the same question on Superstore Season 5 Episode 17.

Does Zephra care? Or is that just what the t-shirts say?

In a lively addition to Superstore Season 5, Zephra's intentions are more cryptic than ever before.

Jeff may not be everyone's favorite person, but it was nice having him back for a little while.

The old distract manager is often villainized, when truth-be-told, he's made a good amount of sacrifices for the employees.

It was Jeff who warned Mateo about the ICE raid, and it was also Jeff who gave the statement that got Mateo out on bail.

His actions could have cost him his job, and the workers were even surprised to discover that it didn't.

Jeff isn't the best character on the show, by far, but there's no denying that he brings something special to every installment he's a part of.

On Superstore Season 5 Episode 15, the employees were rather accepting of Zephra.

As it turns out, all you need in life is a cereal bar. But after the workers were forced to download apps that tracked their every movement, most of the characters became skeptical.

As made clear by Jonah, the charity event shouldn't earn Zephra any points, given that Amy was the one who organized it.

Sandra: I feel like Zephra cares.

Jonah: Well, let's not just blindly believe the t-shirts. Although, Zephra is a fine company, which I am not critizing today as was made clear to me in the car. But, guys! Amy set this whole thing up. I mean, she chose the charity. She got local businesses to donate goods. Permalink: Well, let's not just blindly believe the t-shirts.

Permalink: Well, let's not just blindly believe the t-shirts.

Does Zephra care? Or does Amy care?

Amy's optimism about Zephra is sweet, but it also feels like she's trying too hard to see the good in the new company.

At the end of the day, Amy is reaping the benefits of corporate greed, and while she was previously a floor worker she's not one anymore.

Amy uses her power to help when she can, but it's not her place to speak over employees who do not receive the benefits that she does.

It's also confusing why Amy wouldn't want a picture of her handing a care package to an employee posted online.

Isn't that the kind of bold risks Amy decided to take after Mateo was detained by ICE during Superstore Season 4?

Amy: Yeah, I think maybe you don't want to post those. Cause of like, optics, right? I mean, it could come off that Zephra employees get paid so little that they rely on charity.

Isabel: Oh! I don't really think anyone's connecting those dots. Permalink: Oh! I don't really think anyone's connecting those dots.

Permalink: Oh! I don't really think anyone's connecting those dots.

I don't blame Amy for caring about her job and wanting to provide for her family, but it seems to be a regression.

We've already been though this storyline and Amy came out on the other side. Is she electing to ignore certain things about Zephra? Or is she simply trying to be positive?

On another note, Glenn's attempt to rob the poor to give to the underpaid felt off.

Glenn has never been the smartest cookie in the jar, but this was extreme even for him.

It didn't feel like the right or sensible solution, and it made the whole storyline hard to follow.

It required a willing suspension of disbelief, which is something viewers usually don't need when watching the show.

The characters do plenty of ridiculous things, yet it's never hard to understand why they would do them.

Given all the things Glenn does with his church and for charity, it was off despite his good intentions.

Okay, I'm confused. Is Zephra good or bad? Glenn Permalink: Okay, I'm confused. Is Zephra good or bad?

Permalink: Okay, I'm confused. Is Zephra good or bad?

The best plot of the episode was Jonah and Sandra's, by a long-shot.

Jonah and Sandra have had more scenes together recently, and they play off of each other in a way that works well.

Jonah is comical on his own, but he's often the straight man when he's around characters who are much more ludicrous than he is.

The dynamic between Jonah and Sandra has a unique and entertaining energy, and it's a shame the writers didn't take advantage of it until this late in the show.

We have to applaud Sandra for being the biggest Simmosa shipper out of anyone. Even if they wanted to, Jonah and Amy could never break up because Sandra wouldn't let it happen.

Sandra: You have five minutes to tell Amy, or I will.

Jonah: Tell Amy what?

Sandra: How you were flirting with that lady. Turning each other's cranks. I thought you two were gonna do it right here on the belt.

Jonah: Oh, come on! Sandra, I was just being friendly. Customers appreciate a little, you know, human connection.

Sandra: Ugh. Close your legs, Jonah.

Jonah: My legs are fine. And if anything, we should be a little friendlier than usual today to get people to round up for charity.

Sandra: Not if it means betraying the woman you love. Trust me. I'm married now. Don't you dream about someday having what Jerry and I have?

Jonah: Of course! But, well, exactly what you and Jerry....it's fine, Sandra. Permalink: You have five minutes to tell Amy, or I will.

Permalink: You have five minutes to tell Amy, or I will.

Jonah obviously wasn't flirting with any of the customers, but Sandra's reactions were golden.

As someone who's been patiently waiting for Jonah to pop the question to Amy, I couldn't help but get excited when Sandra broached the topic with him.

It may not have been a serious conversation, but it's still a moment to take into consideration.

Superstore often foreshadows their season finales, and an engagement between the series' main couple has been teased more than once this year.

We've got our fingers crossed that this season will end on a happier note than the last one.

Stray Thoughts:

There's still some attraction between Garrett and Dina and Superstore will have to take advantage of it. There's no believable way that relationship won't come back around again.

Am I the only one who feels bad for Jeff? Mateo and Eric are a cute couple, but it would be nice to see Jeff find happiness with someone, as well.

Jerry's brief appearance on the episode was perfect. I was hoping that once he and Sandra were married we would still get some screentime. Superstore doesn't like to bring the employees' home life into Cloud 9 very often. Except when it comes to Cheyenne's relationship with Bo, and we could do with less.

Jonah's "coffee date" with the customer and his immediate terror when she makes a move was hands down the best scene of the episode.

If this were the early seasons of Superstore, I wouldn't have even noticed Marcus' absence. But this time around, I spent the entire 30 minutes missing him. That's character development.

It's your turn, Superstore fans! What did you think of "Zephra Cares"?

Drop a comment down below, and let us know your thoughts and predictions!

And don't forget that if you missed the episode, you can watch Superstore online right here at TV Fanatic!

Superstore airs Thursdays at 8/7c on NBC.

Zephra Cares Review Editor Rating: 4.0 / 5.0 4.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5 User Rating: 0.0 / 5.0

1

2

3

4

5

Unrated Unrated 4.0 / 5.0

Rachel Foertsch is a staff writer for TV Fanatic. Follow her on Twitter.