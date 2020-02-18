The Conners Season 2 Episode 13 Review: Brothers, Babies, and Breakdowns

It was a big day for the Conner family.

The Lunch Box finally had its grand opening thanks in large part to Dan doing much of the work pro bono to get the building in shape.

As far as I'm concerned, that man deserves free hugs, free stew, and free dessert to go along with it!

It seemed odd that The Lunch Box reopening took a back seat to other stories on The Conners Season 2 Episode 13, and they were both storylines I never saw coming.

First up was Ben wanting a baby.

This was a topic I'd never even considered for Ben and Darlene, and I wish Ben had brought it up earlier considering he's dating a woman who is in her 40s and already has two teenagers.

Darlene: This is stupid. Even if I wanted one, he knows I’m like a hundred.

Becky, Hey, you might still have a couple of pterodactyl eggs rolling around in that prehistoric womb of yours.

Darlene: I guess I deserve that for all the jokes I made about your wrinkled uterus.

Darlene was obviously just as blindsided as I was.

Every point Darlene brought up was valid.

Financially they're broke. They are just starting a new business. And Darlene has been there, done that when it comes to raising kids, and she's done it solo.

I couldn't blame Darlene for thinking this was a deal-breaker. Having a child is amazing, but it's also a lot of work and incredibly stressful.

And doing it alone is a thousand times more difficult.

Ben: But you wouldn’t be doing it by yourself this time. We’d be doing it together.

Darlene: Yeah, that’s what David said.

Ben: In case you haven’t noticed, I’m made of tougher stuff than David, alright. I don’t run when things get hard, I walk slowly like I’m leaving the room to get something. And in case you need more convincing, you asked David to watch your kids for a second and he went to South America for nine years. You cheated on me. You broke my heart and I’m still here.

Permalink: In case you haven’t noticed, I’m made of tougher stuff than David, alright. I don’t run when...

Wow! Ben was ready to stare down Darlene's fears and take them on, and it was easy to see his point.

Ben isn't David. Ben doesn't run or cave or whine, at least not much, when things get tough. Darlene has hurt him, and he's forgiven her and come back.

Not to mention that Ben is great with Harris, Mark, and Mary, and he's downright adorable when he's cooing over baby Bev. The child is only a few months old, and she already has "Uncle Ben" wrapped around her tiny little finger.

Darlene agreeing to think about another child was the smartest move if she was waffling. She needs time to really process this, and she and Ben need to make certain they are on solid footing as a couple.

Suddenly, a plot I never thought was possible or knew I wanted has me daydreaming about seeing Ben working with Darlene as he wears one of those baby carriers strapped to his chest.

Let's face it, Ben's going to make an adorable dad one day. The only question is whether it will be with Darlene or someone else.

Men are all over the map. My Dad buries all of his emotions and you giggle like a pothead watching SpongeBob when you're with the baby. Darlene

When Dan mentioned that his father had died, I had to wrack my brain to remember him, but then it started to come back to me.

Ed always annoyed Dan with his flippant attitude and his ability to walk out on responsibility, while always making excuses for his behavior.

I also recall Roseanne hosting a wedding where Ed married Crystal. So does that make Ed Junior and his sister kids of Crystal or someone else's?

Perhaps a Roseanne fan with a better memory than mine can help me with that in the comments below.

But leave it to Ed to manage to mess with his kids even after he was gone.

Ed not only returned Dan's letters but he told his new family that Dan was a horrible, selfish guy who wanted nothing to do with him.

I never liked Ed, but now I despise him.

Dan Conner doesn't owe anyone anything, is struggling himself, and has as much right as anyone to be furious with Ed Senior and walk away from everyone associated with him.

But it would not surprise me if Dan helps his younger half-brother with that house because Dan Conner is a good man.

Finally, we get back to the grand opening of The Lunch Box.

There was no doubt there would be some sort of drama leading up to the doors being reopened and much of it came from Jackie whose over the top anxiety had one chef injuring himself and drove Dwight into a panic attack.

Just remember you’re the only thing standing between me and sleeping on the street and it’s not just me, it’s Becky and her baby and I’m pretty sure we’re on the hook for a prosthetic finger for Barry.

Jackie Permalink: Just remember you’re the only thing standing between me and sleeping on the street and it’s...

When Jackie said she was Lanford's number one life coach, I had to laugh because the odds are probably pretty good that she's been Lanford's only life coach.

As for the implication that she went topless for her cause, I don't want to think about that.

Overall, I expected more from The Lunch Box's big event, and although I enjoyed the two other storylines immensely, I wish The Lunch Box had its moment to take center stage.

That said, I'm fairly sure we'll see a lot more of the happenings at The Lunch Box in future episodes.

But the funniest moment of the night was when Harris hit on Ed. It was hard to blame the teenager because Ed was cute.

Unfortunately, he's also her great uncle, and the look on her face when Dan told her that was priceless.

So tell me TV Fanatics, did you think that The Lunch Box deserved to be front and center for it's grand re-opening?

Should Darlene seriously consider having another child with Ben?

And do you remember the days when Ed courted Crystal and made Dan furious with his inappropriate comments?

