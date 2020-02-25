The Good Doctor Stars Respond to Shaun and Lea Twist

at .

Monday's new episode of The Good Doctor hit us right in the feels. 

Shaun (Freddie Highmore) finally admitted his true feelings to Lea (Paige Spara), but it did not end the romantic way he expected. 

While Lea admitted that she did love Shaun, she also said that she was "selfish," "needy," and "a total mess."

Getting Advice - The Good Doctor

The worst part of it all was that she said she struggled with Shaun needing things "a certain way."

As if that wasn't heavy enough, Shaun ultimately asked her whether her decision not to date him was because he had autism. 

A Candlelight Dinner - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16

But Lea kept quiet, failing to give Shaun an answer. 

The episode was directed by Highmore, and he opened up about it to TV Line

"It's always much more interesting to leave things unsaid, or leave things hinted at when one can, instead of being overly explicit. The last scene is an example of that," he told the outlet.

"[Executive producer] David Shore is aware of that, and David Hoselton, the writer on this episode, [does] such a good job of making those emotional moments land without them feeling overwritten."

Highmore went on to talk about what Lea's lack of response could mean for the future of the series. 

Shaun is Obsessed - The Good Doctor Season 3 Episode 16

"I think that Shaun has hit on a horrible truth that Lea has perhaps not thought about before this moment.

"Her lack of response… at least signals that there's something [to] what Shaun is saying."

As for Paige Spara, who plays Lea, she said that there are "other outside factors that are at play here" when it comes to Lea's lack of response. 

"Lea does love Shaun. Lea does have a bond with Shaun. That would be her person," she told TV Line.

Lea Smiles - The Good Doctor Season 2 Episode 12

She continued:

"However, would she be the person for him? I can't be selfish in this moment and just say, 'I love you. Let's give this a shot'. There are so many other outside factors that are at play here, and… it's this uncomfortable reckoning of being responsible for someone else, not just under the umbrella of love, but in a different way for someone else's wellbeing."

"I think that hit her in that moment. That's why it's just so overwhelming [and] a bit confusing."

What did you think of the development? Do you think Shaun and Lea should be a couple?

Looking for a Pet - The Good Doctor Season 2 Episode 7

Hit the comments. 

Remember you can watch The Good Doctor online right here via TV Fanatic. 

The series airs Mondays at 10/9c. 

17 TV Characters Who Matured For the Better
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: , ,

TV News

TV News Videos

Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
Riverdale Season 4 Trailer: Is Jughead Dead?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
The Good Doctor Season 3 Trailer: Who's Getting Married?
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
Grey's Anatomy Promo: Meredith Does Community Service!
  1. Tags
  2. TV News
  3. The Good Doctor Stars Respond to Shaun and Lea Twist