The Good Doctor Stars Respond to Shaun and Lea Twist

Monday's new episode of The Good Doctor hit us right in the feels.

Shaun (Freddie Highmore) finally admitted his true feelings to Lea (Paige Spara), but it did not end the romantic way he expected.

While Lea admitted that she did love Shaun, she also said that she was "selfish," "needy," and "a total mess."

The worst part of it all was that she said she struggled with Shaun needing things "a certain way."

As if that wasn't heavy enough, Shaun ultimately asked her whether her decision not to date him was because he had autism.

But Lea kept quiet, failing to give Shaun an answer.

The episode was directed by Highmore, and he opened up about it to TV Line.

"It's always much more interesting to leave things unsaid, or leave things hinted at when one can, instead of being overly explicit. The last scene is an example of that," he told the outlet.

"[Executive producer] David Shore is aware of that, and David Hoselton, the writer on this episode, [does] such a good job of making those emotional moments land without them feeling overwritten."

Highmore went on to talk about what Lea's lack of response could mean for the future of the series.

"I think that Shaun has hit on a horrible truth that Lea has perhaps not thought about before this moment.

"Her lack of response… at least signals that there's something [to] what Shaun is saying."

As for Paige Spara, who plays Lea, she said that there are "other outside factors that are at play here" when it comes to Lea's lack of response.

"Lea does love Shaun. Lea does have a bond with Shaun. That would be her person," she told TV Line.

She continued:

"However, would she be the person for him? I can't be selfish in this moment and just say, 'I love you. Let's give this a shot'. There are so many other outside factors that are at play here, and… it's this uncomfortable reckoning of being responsible for someone else, not just under the umbrella of love, but in a different way for someone else's wellbeing."

"I think that hit her in that moment. That's why it's just so overwhelming [and] a bit confusing."

What did you think of the development? Do you think Shaun and Lea should be a couple?

