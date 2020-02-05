The Mandalorian Set for Early Return as Disney+ Marvel Series Get Premiere Dates

We have some good news for fans of The Mandalorian.

The second season of the series is coming sooner than expected. Disney CEO Bob Iger has announced that The Mandalorian Season 2 will begin airing in October.

The first season debuted in November 2019, so this means we are getting the sophomore run less than a year after.

Given the high-production values, many believed that there would be a Game of Thrones-like wait on the horizon.

But The Mandalorian Season 2 was already well into production before The Mandalorian Season 1 even launched.

The series was a critical success, with many lauding the ballsy attempt to expand the Star Wars mythology. The world immediately fell in love with Baby Yoda, who went on to become a cultural phenomenon.

Given that Disney+ only debuted in November, The Mandalorian was the flagship series, and everyone was talking about the Pedro Pascal-led drama.

As we look ahead to the future of the service, a slate of Marvel series is on the way. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier are first up, and will follow the characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe as they fight crime.

The six-part series stars Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan, and has a budget of $150 million, meaning that Disney will be shelling out big money for these shows that represent the next phase of the MCU.

Emily Vancamp will reprise her Sharon Carter role.

The series will launch in August, and will roll out weekly.

WandaVision focuses on Scarlett Witch and Vision from the MCU as they try to find a way to make their relationship work.

As fans are well aware, Paul Bettany's alter ego died in the movie series, so we don't quite know how he comes back to life.

That series is slated to bow in December.

As for Loki, starring Tom Hiddleston, it is being held for 2021, which makes sense given that production only recently started.

Disney+ has proven to be quite the treat and has amassed 28.6 million subscribers since November. Hulu currently has 30.7 million subscribers, while Netflix has 61 million in the U.S.

Here is a clip teasing the Marvel shows.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.