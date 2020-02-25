The Walking Dead: Marvel Causes Connie Storyline Change

When The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 9 drew to a close on Sunday night, the fate of Connie (Lauren Ridloff) and Magna (Nadia Hilker) was left up in the air.

Both women were trapped in a cave after dynamite closed the only exit. Despite viewers witnessing it fill up with rocks, we didn't get confirmation on whether either of them survived.

Ridloff is attached to the forthcoming movie, Marvel's The Eternals, leading to fans questioning whether the actress is taking some time out from the AMC series to film the movie.

Naturally, showrunner Angela Kang was quizzed on whether the dire situation we left Connie in was due to her commitment to The Eternals.

"That is a very apt observation," the showrunner told Business Insider.

"Yeah, there is some aspect of that that is true. But I think for the story, it's actually worked out really beautifully.

"So I think there's some really interesting stuff that came out of it for both Carol and Daryl, and she's a character that I think is leading with emotion for both of them."

"So sometimes those things that you have to do, to help out a beloved actor also work out in your favor."

Lauren was recently cast as the Marvel Cinematic Universe's first deaf character, Makkari. The character has the power of immortality and superhuman strength.

Ridloff has been a fan-favorite ever since her arrival on The Walking Dead Season 9, with Connie growing close to Daryl throughout her time on the series.

Connie has been eyed as a possible love interest for Daryl, and it can't be denied that they have chemistry.

It's difficult to imagine the writers ending Connie's arc by being killed off prematurely. Her character arc still feels fresh and exciting, meaning there is likely more to the action in the cave than meets the eye.

There's a chance that Magna will be revealed dead or alive in the coming episodes and that Connie's fate will be left up in the air for longer.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know The Walking Dead Season 10 Episode 9 ended with one hell of a cliffhanger, and Daryl desperately tried to locate another entrance to the cave.

Will he be successful?

We'll need to tune in this Sunday!

