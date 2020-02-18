The Walking Dead Midseason Premiere: Watch the First Few Minutes!

We are just days away from the return of The Walking Dead Season 10.

After months of being left in the lurch as Carol led those closest to her into Alpha's trap, we will finally find out what happened in the cave.

If you watch The Walking Dead online, you know Carol chased after Alpha into a dark cave, with Aaron, Connie, Kelly, Magna, Jerry, and Daryl in tow.

Once inside, they realized it was a trap and that Alpha tricked them into spending some time with her herd of walkers.

In the tense first footage released by AMC ahead of Sunday's midseason return, we pick up with Carol realizing Alpha's plan.

The villain stands across from Carol with the biggest grin on her face as Carol lets out an audible scream -- probably not the best idea while in the vicinity of thousands of walkers.

But this shows how mad Carol is. She's had revenge on her mind ever since Alpha took Henry and others away from her on The Walking Dead Season 9 Episode 15.

Here's the official logline for the second half of the season.

The Walking Dead returns to find our group of survivors are trapped. Some in the confines of a cave filled with walkers, while others are caught in a spiral of suspicion and grief.

All orchestrated at the hand of Alpha, who continues to prove the Whisperers are always watching, and one step ahead of the communities. Which includes the new and potentially deadly threat of having added Negan to their ranks.

Through this conflict and all they’ve lost, a few still hold onto hope, especially Eugene, who believes the mysterious voice he spoke with on the radio may lead to their world getting bigger once again.

But with the Whisperer War upon them, the collective communities must come together and possibly sacrifice all they have to find a way to silence the Whispers once and for all. Otherwise Alpha will ensure they face a certain doom.

Have a look at the full clip and hit the comments with your thoughts on it.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.