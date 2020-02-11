Thirtysomething Sequel: Odette Annable Reunites With Supergirl Co-Star Chris Wood

Odette Annable is set to reunite with her former Supergirl co-star Chris Wood.

Deadline is reporting that Annable has scored a lead role on the Thirtysomething sequel, Thirtysomething(else).

Annable is on board as Janey Steadman, the daughter of Hope (Mel Harris) and Michael (Ken Olin).

She described as having "piercing eyes and unruly dark hair," and "possessed of what her boyfriend, Brad, calls a very big engine in a very small car."

Chris Wood recently joined the cast as Janey's younger brother, Leo Steadman.

The pair previously appeared alongside each other on the CW's superhero drama series, Supergirl.

Harris and Olin are attached to reprise their roles from the original series, alongside Timothy Busfield (Elliot Weston) and Patty Wettig (Nancy Weston).

Anable has a lot of TV credits, having appeared October Road, Brothers & Sisters, Breaking In, House, Banshee, Two and a Half Men, Pure Genius, and most recently, the CBS All Access thriller, Tell Me A Story.

On the movie front, she has appeared in Kindergarten Cop, Cloverfield, and The Truth About Lies. She also lent her voice to the 2008 hit videogame Fallout 3.

Here is the official logline for Thirtysomething(else):

Apparently, raising children -- even grown children -- never ends, but who could have known how hard it would be for them to raise their parents?

Reboot of the 1987-91 series 'Thirtysomething,' with emphasis on the original cast's children -- the new generation of thirtysomethings.

The original series aired from 1987-1991 and lasted four seasons.

It won 13 Emmys and two Golden Globe Awards during its time on the air.

The series was canceled as ratings took a hit in the fourth season, while the creators were moving on to other projects.

The series is currently at pilot stage, so more actors will be announced in the coming weeks as the series gears up to shoot the pilot for network executives.

Many past TV shows have returned over the last few years thanks to the revival and reboot craze that has taken the TV industry by storm.

While some of them have been success stories, others have tarnished the legacy of the show that came before.

What are your thoughts on this casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.