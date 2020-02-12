This Is Us Casting Scoop: Dave Annable to Stage Red Band Society Reunion

Dave Annable is making his way to NBC's This Is Us.

The actor is set to appear in an upcoming episode of the series, which will reunite him with a former co-star.

Annable previously starred on Fox's one-and-done Red Band Society, playing the on-screen love interest of Mandy Moore.

The news broke when Moore and Pearson were spotted filming in New York City on February 11.

TV Line has revealed that Annable is set to appear as Kirby, Kevin's acting teacher, and will have scenes with Moore's Rebecca Pearson.

This Is Us likes to play with time, so we don't have a definite answer on which timeline he will appear in, but based on the set photo from Just Jared, it seems like it will be the past.

Annable is a TV veteran, with TV credits that include Reunion, Heartbeat, The Mick, 666 Park Avenue, What/If, and Yellowstone.

Given that Annable is playing Kevin's acting teacher, it's likely this will be a one-time stint, but This Is Us has been known to revisit the same storyline more than once.

This Is Us is currently airing its fourth season and has been renewed through its sixth and likely final season. Not many shows get multi-season renewals, but This Is Us has been a success story since it debuted.

This all thanks to the storylines that have successfully made viewers weep every week as the characters are put through some crazy things.

This Is Us Season 4 has welcome multiple new actors into the fold, including Jennifer Morrison, Elizabeth Perkins, Oar Epps, M. Night Shyamalan, John Legend, and many more.

The last three episodes have a trilogy focusing on the Big Three as they navigate new hurdles in their lives that could have far-reaching ramifications.

The series airs Tuesdays on NBC.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.