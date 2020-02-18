TV Ratings: 9-1-1: Lone Star Surges to Monday High

9-1-1: Lone Star is blossoming into a hit for FOX.

The 9-1-1 spinoff delivered 6.7 million total viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

This is up 18 and 20 percent week-to-week and gave the new drama its best Monday numbers yet.

Are you digging the spinoff or are you missing the parent series?

Prodigal Son was flat in the demo, but it surged to its most-watched episode since October 7.

Do you want this series renewed?

Over on ABC, The Bachelor (6.6 million/1.8 rating) topped the night in the demo, proving that this franchise will outlive us all.

The Good Doctor, which has already been renewed for Season 4 was steady with 5.2 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

What are your thoughts on the show's reliance on relationship drama this season?

All American matched its season high in the demo, with 760,000 viewers and a 0.3 rating in the demo.

The demo tally is very good for the series, so it makes sense that Season 3 is official.

Black Lightning aired an encore on the night.

Over on NBC, America's Got Talent was up 20 percent in the demo, pulling in 7.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

The series was way down this year, and much of it is likely down to the controversy surrounding the franchise.

Manifest picked up some steam in the 10/9C slot with 3.8 million viewers and a 0.7 rating. The episode had some wild reveals for the fans.

What did you think of them?

Do you want a third season of the series?

Over on CBS, The Neighborhood (6.4 million/0.9 rating) and Bob Hearts Abishola (6.1 million/0.7 rating) held steady, while All Rise (5.3 million/0.6 rating) and Bull (6.2 million/0.6 rating) were both down.

What did you watch on the night?

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whether you want to catch up on a missed episode, or rewatch your favorite, we have you covered.

On TV tonight: Vanderpump Rules, The Flash, New Amsterdam, FBI, This Is Us, The Conners, NCIS, The Resident, and Legends of Tomorrow.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.