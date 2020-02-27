TV Ratings: Chicago PD Surges With Latest Crossover

OneChicago remains a force for NBC.

Chicago Med, which was not part of the latest crossover perked up to 8.5 million viewers and a 1.2 rating in the demo.

The crossover event got underway with Chicago Fire inching up to 8.6 million viewers and a 1.2 rating.

Chicago P.D. followed with 8.2 million viewers and 1.2 rating -- the best total viewer tally since October.

All three shows have proven to be resilient in the face of stiff competition, and should all be renewed for next season.

Look for NBC to make renewal calls in the coming weeks.

Over on CBS, SEAL Team returned from an 11-week hiatus with 4.4 million viewers/0.6 rating and 4 million/0.5 rating.

Survivor remained steady with 7.1 million viewers and a 1.4 rating in the demo. What are your thoughts on the new season?

Are you digging the format changes?

Over on The CW, Riverdale's big reveal was steady with 0.7 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

The show may be down, but it's not out.

Nancy Drew followed with 0.6 million viewers and a 0.1 rating. Are you surprised the central mystery wrapped up this soon?

What do you think is coming next?

FOX's The Masked Singer (6.7 million/1.7 rating) came down three tenths to hit season lows. LEGO Masters (3.1 million/1.0 rating), however, was steady.

The new series is a great option for FOX after struggling to get scripted programming to hold up in the post-Masked Singer slot.

Over on ABC, The Goldbergs (3.8 million/0.8 rating) was steady, while Single Parents (2.2 million/0.5 rating) was down. 20/20's Shark Tank (2.3 million/0.4 rating) special was on par with Stumptown's recent results on the night.

What did you watch on the night?

Hit the comments.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Whether you want to catch up on a missed episode, or rewatch one of your favorites, we have you covered.

On TV tonight: Grey's Anatomy, Station 19, Katy Keene, The Bold Type, Will & Grace, Last Man Standing, Brooklyn Nine Nine, SVU, and Superstore.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.