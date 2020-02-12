TV Ratings: The Conners Soars for Live Episode, The Flash Eyes Lows

ABC's decision to air a live episode of The Conners was a success.

The Roseanne spinoff soared to its best total viewer tally since January 2019, delivering 6.3 million total viewers and a 1.1 rating in the adults 18-49 demo.

The latter marks multi-week highs in the demo.

The increased lead-in support helped Bless This Mess (3.6 million/0.7 rating), mixed-ish (2.6 million/0.6 rating), and black-ish (2.5 million/0.6 rating) recover from season lows.

For Life, a brand new drama launched with 3.2 million viewers and a 0.7 rating.

This was down a tenth from Emergence Season 1's premiere in the slot, but well higher than the 0.5 rating it averaged throughout the season.

On top of that, For Life managed to win the 10/9c slot in the demo. The true test will be whether the series will be stable in the coming weeks.

Over on The CW, The Flash (1.1 million/0.3 rating) posted series lows in the demo and total viewers.

Are you still watching this series after the conclusion of Arrow?

DC's Legends of Tomorrow was steady with 0.8 million viewers and a 0.2 rating.

Don't worry, it is already renewed for Season 6!

NCIS (11.7 million/1.0 rating), FBI (8.9 million/0.8 rating), and FBI: Most Wanted (6.1 million/0.6 rating) all returned down a tenth after a week off.

Are the random breaks killing the momentum for you?

Over on NBC, Ellen's Great Giveaways was down a tenth to 4.5 million viewers and a 0.9 rating.

While this show does not set the charts on fire, it is a solid option for the network.

This Is Us Season 4 Episode 13 popped for NBC, rising a tenth for the conclusion of the "Hell of a Week" trilogy.

Were you as mad as THESE FANS?

The episode had 6.4 million viewers and a 1.4 rating.

Closing the night for NBC was New Amsterdam at 4.5 million viewers and a 0.6 rating.

New Amsterdam performs well when DVR and streaming figures are added, which helps explain the reason why NBC has already ordered up another three seasons.

What did you watch on the night?

On TV Tonight: Chicago Trifecta, Survivor, Riverdale, The Magicians, Criminal Minds, Modern Family, Good Trouble, and Party of Five.

Remember you can watch TV online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.