Vikings Star Katheryn Winnick to Lead The Big Sky at ABC

Katheryn Winnick may be done with History's Vikings, but the beloved actress has already lined up her next TV role.

She has been set as the lead of The Big Sky, the upcoming ABC procedural from David E. Kelley.

Instead of following the typical pilot model, ABC handed out a straight-to-series order in January.

The Big Sky centers on a private detective named Cassie Dewell and ex-cop Jenny Hoyt (Winnick), who join forces to search for two sisters that were kidnapped by a truck driver on a remote highway in Montana.

“But when they discover that these are not the only girls who have disappeared in the area,” the official logline reads, “they must race against the clock to stop the killer before another woman is taken.”

Winnick joins previously cast Ryan Phillippe, John Carroll Lynch, and Dedee Pfeiffer.

Winnick's character is described a cynical and tough woman, who is separated from her husband Cody (Phillippe).

Winnick is best known for her work as Lagertha on Vikings -- a role which she has played on all six seasons of the show.

However, her final episode aired earlier this year, with her character being written out in one of the show's most controversial storylines to date.

After leaving the series, she returned to direct an episode which was filled with twists and turns, and prepared the series for its looming endgame.

Winnick will next be seen in the movie Flag Day, in which she stars oppossite Sean Penn.

It's unclear where The Big Sky might land on ABC's schedule, but we should have a clearer idea come May when the network holds its annual upfronts presentation.

The cast alone and makes this show high-profile, but adding in David E. Kelley into the mix as executive producer will make it a high priority for the network.

What are your thoughts on the casting news?

Hit the comments below.

Remember you can watch Vikings online right here via TV Fanatic.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.