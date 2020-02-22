Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Adds Mitch Pileggi as Jared Padalecki's Dad

There will be a Winchester family reunion on The CW's Walker, Texas Ranger reboot.

Mitch Pileggi -- who appeared on multiple episodes of Supernatural as Sam and Dean's grandfather -- has been added to the cast of the forthcoming reboot.

Deadline first reported the news.

The drama, simply titled Walker, stars Padalecki as Cordell Walker, “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home,” according to the official synopsis.

“He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

Pileggi, who most recently had a starring role on FOX's The X-Files revival, will play the series-regular role of Walker’s father Bonham.

He is described as a sturdy and conservative family man who had a no holds barred approach to speaking to raising his sons. He is third-generation Texas rancher, who is most comfortable when taking care of business on the ranch.

The news comes just days after the reveal that Pretty Little Liars vet Keegan Allen landed the role of Liam Walker, a "slightly smug, but with a strong moral compass, Liam is Walker’s younger gay and conservative brother who has been recently promoted to assistant DA," per the character description.

Despite Liam being close to Walker (Padalecki), Liam gives his brother tough love. He has remained close to home, and has "sacrificed his personal life in favor of his family duties."

Additionally, Liam stepped up to take care of Walker's children when he was not around, and he has a strong bond with both kids.

The 100's Lindsey Morgan is also attached as a series regular.

Walker scored a straight to series order earlier this year alongside Superman & Lois.

It is a different type of series for The CW, and likely an attempt to capitalize on the success of Yellowstone.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.