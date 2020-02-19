Walker, Texas Ranger Reboot Adds Pretty Little Liars Vet Keegan Allen

The cast of The CW's forthcoming Walker, Texas Ranger reboot is shaping up nicely.

Pretty Little Liars alum Keegan Allen is the latest addition, according to Variety.

He joins a cast that already includes Jared Padalecki (Supernatural) and Lindsey Morgan (The 100).

Allen is taking on the role of Liam Walker, a "slightly smug, but with a strong moral compass, Liam is Walker’s younger gay and conservative brother who has been recently promoted to assistant DA," per the character description.

Despite Liam being close to Walker (Padalecki), Liam gives his brother tough love. He has remained close to home, and has "sacrificed his personal life in favor of his family duties."

Additionally, Lam stepped up to take care of Walker's children when he was not around, and he has a strong bond with both kids.

According to the show's logline, Cordell Walker is a “a widower and father of two with his own moral code who returns home to Austin after being undercover for two years, only to discover there’s harder work to be done at home."

"He’ll attempt to reconnect with his children, navigate clashes with his family, and find unexpected common ground with his new partner (one of the first women in Texas Rangers’ history), while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife’s death.”

Morgan is attached to play Walker's new partner, becoming one of the first women in the history of the Texas Rangers.

Instead of ordering a pilot, The CW made the unprecedented move of ordering the show straight-to-series. These types of orders are not normal for The CW.

But with Supernatural and The 100 ending this season, the network likely wanted to keep two of the breakout stars of their past series.

That being said, Walker will still film a pilot ahead of the Upfronts. This will give the network a product to show off to advertisers.

The CW also ordered Arrowverse spinoff Superman & Lois to series, while other shows are going to pilot.

As for Allen, he appeared on all seven seasons of Pretty Little Liars and went on to appear on What/If and Major Crimes.

