Watch 9-1-1: Lone Star Online: Season 1 Episode 4

Did everyone survive?

On 9-1-1: Lone Star Season 1 Episode 4, a massive tornado swept through Austin.

Lives were on the line, and Michelle found herself faced with a big decision.

More details about her sister's disappearance came to light.

Did she put herself in front of the tornado to get answers?

Meanwhile, Owen had to lead his team into the eye of the storm.

Did this high-stakes mission prove they were not functioning as well as they should be?

