Watch All American Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Was Spencer allowed to return to the world of football?

On All American Season 2 Episode 13, the teenager realized he had to impress recruiters.

In the process, he had to tell Billy and Grace that he was fine.

Meanwhile, Layla was excited to learn more about Coop's music.

However, Coop wanted to be all alone, leading to the mother of all arguments.

Elsewhere, Jordan did the right thing and stepped up to help a friend.

Why did he feel like he did something wrong?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.