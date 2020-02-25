Watch All American Online: Season 2 Episode 14

Did Coop survive?

On All American Season 2 Episode 14, Spencer grew concerned that his friend was not taking things seriously.

As a result, he turned to the only person who could get through to her.

Meanwhile, more details about Olivia's past came to light, causing problems with her current love interest.

Elsewhere, Billy had to make a choice to protect his team from people on the outside.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.