Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Saul manage to win Kim over?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 2, the newly named lawyer aimed to expand his horizons in order to prove he still had what it took to be the best of the best.

But Kim was unimpressed with the direction, and what it could mean for her future.

Meanwhile, Jimmy's big promotional stunt brought some unwanted attention.

Was anyone impressed with his efforts?

Use the video above to watch Better Call Saul online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.