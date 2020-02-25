Watch Better Call Saul Online: Season 5 Episode 2

Did Saul manage to win Kim over?

On Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 2, the newly named lawyer aimed to expand his horizons in order to prove he still had what it took to be the best of the best. 

Jimmy talks to Kim - Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 1

But Kim was unimpressed with the direction, and what it could mean for her future. 

Meanwhile, Jimmy's big promotional stunt brought some unwanted attention. 

Was anyone impressed with his efforts?

Better Call Saul Season 5 Episode 2 Quotes

Gus: Gain his confidence. Make him rely on you.
Nacho: How?
Gus: Find a way.

Saul Goodman, speedy justice for you.

Saul

