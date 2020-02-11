Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Was there hope to rescue Lynn?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13, Jefferson and his team descended upo Markovia to take down the people responsible for the animosity in Freeland.

However, Lynn found herself in even more danger when she met up with Gravedigger, a metahuman on the Markovian side.

What did this mean for her?

Meanwhile, more details about Jennifer's new superhero abilities spread across the city.

Was she really stronger than ever?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.