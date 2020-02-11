Watch Black Lightning Online: Season 3 Episode 13

Was there hope to rescue Lynn?

On Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13, Jefferson and his team descended upo Markovia to take down the people responsible for the animosity in Freeland. 

Tobias' DNA - Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 12

However, Lynn found herself in even more danger when she met up with Gravedigger, a metahuman on the Markovian side. 

What did this mean for her?

Meanwhile, more details about Jennifer's new superhero abilities spread across the city. 

Was she really stronger than ever?

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13 Quotes

Brandon: Is your name Jace?
Dr. Jace: It is! What can I do for you?
Brandon: You can die, b****!
[Brandon uses his power to shake the earth]
Gardner: Stop! Brandon, stop! Stop!
[Gardner knocks him out]
Dr. Jace: Who the hell is that?!

Gravedigger: By the way you’re standing, you’re not all there. Biotics … lots of them. Not enough nervous system for me to push. Not enough sense to run. Clearly, you’re what they call a “millennial.”
Khalil: You talk too much.

Black Lightning Season 3 Episode 13

