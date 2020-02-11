Watch Bull Online: Season 4 Episode 14

Did Bull manage to get to the hospital on time?

On Bull Season 4 Episode 14, Izzy was in labor and Bull was worried a case was going to keep him well away from the birth.

To make matters worse, he was hired by a doctor who was accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney of bribing his way into college.

The rest of the team felt like Bull should master the art of delegation, but was there hope for him to do that?

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.