Watch Bull Online: Season 4 Episode 14

at .

Did Bull manage to get to the hospital on time?

On Bull Season 4 Episode 14, Izzy was in labor and Bull was worried a case was going to keep him well away from the birth. 

Family Drama - Bull

To make matters worse, he was hired by a doctor who was accused by the Manhattan U.S. attorney of bribing his way into college. 

The rest of the team felt like Bull should master the art of delegation, but was there hope for him to do that?

Watch Bull Season 4 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Bull online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

Renewal Scorecard 2018-19: Which Shows are Coming Back?
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,
  1. Bull
  2. Bull Season 4
  3. Bull Season 4 Episode 14
  4. Watch Bull Online: Season 4 Episode 14