Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 12

What was Helen hiding?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 12, a mysterious SOS call from the elusive Whitelighter found Harry, Mel, Macy, and Maggie making their way into a perilous conflict. 

Mel and Macy Chat - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 12

What did Darklighter Helen want to achieve?

Meanwhile, Macy resorted to drastic measures to restart the Power of Three. 

With everything up in the air, the sisters realized they needed their powers now more than ever. 

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 12 Quotes

Macy: Harry was here.
Abigael: What, did you expect him to wait around forever?

Women finally have a say in how things go. Let's not resort to the same nonsense men have been perpetuating for centuries.

Macy

