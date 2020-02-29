Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Abigael really want?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 14, there was much drama when the sisters realized something was amiss with their supposed friend.

With their powers at stake, the sisters made a devastating decision about the future.

Meanwhile, Maggie came face-to-face with Parker, but what did he want with her?

Elsewhere, Mel and Harry uncovered a monstrous truth that allowed them to navigate a new world.

