Watch Charmed (2018) Online: Season 2 Episode 14

What did Abigael really want?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 14, there was much drama when the sisters realized something was amiss with their supposed friend. 

Maggie Is Afraid - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 12

With their powers at stake, the sisters made a devastating decision about the future. 

Meanwhile, Maggie came face-to-face with Parker, but what did he want with her?

Elsewhere, Mel and Harry uncovered a monstrous truth that allowed them to navigate a new world. 

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 14 Quotes

Maggie: And you? Where do you stand? With him and Julian.
Macy: I stand right here.

Look at you two trying to protect one another, so cute. Don't they make the sweetest couple, Parker? 

Abigael

