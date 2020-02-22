Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did the Charmed ones manage to save Harry's life?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13, the witches realized he had made a deal with the devil and set out to get to the bottom of it. 

Mel and Ruby - Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 12

In doing so, they had to go to war with someone they thought was behind them. 

Meanwhile, Macy learned a shocking secret about why the Power of Three disappeared. 

Was there a way to restore it?

Watch Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13 Online

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13 Quotes

Just as before. We're not the first Charmed Ones.

Macy

I maybe half-demon, but I am not a monster

Abigael

Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13

