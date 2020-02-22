Watch Charmed Online: Season 2 Episode 13

Did the Charmed ones manage to save Harry's life?

On Charmed (2018) Season 2 Episode 13, the witches realized he had made a deal with the devil and set out to get to the bottom of it.

In doing so, they had to go to war with someone they thought was behind them.

Meanwhile, Macy learned a shocking secret about why the Power of Three disappeared.

Was there a way to restore it?

