Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 14

Who was to blame for the gas leaks?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 14, the gang worried when they could not find the person responsible.

They even questioned whether a change in the weather could be to blame.

Meanwhile, Brett was conflicted about what to do when her birth mother tried to track her down.

Elsewhere, Severide misunderstood his role as Cruz's best man.

Did he find out everything he had to know before it was too late?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.