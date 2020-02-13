Watch Chicago Fire Online: Season 8 Episode 14

at .

Who was to blame for the gas leaks?

On Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 14, the gang worried when they could not find the person responsible.

Casey + Boden - Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 14

They even questioned whether a change in the weather could be to blame.

Meanwhile, Brett was conflicted about what to do when her birth mother tried to track her down.

Elsewhere, Severide misunderstood his role as Cruz's best man.

Did he find out everything he had to know before it was too late?

Watch Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 14 Online

Chicago Fire Season 8 Episode 14 Quotes

Mouch: Renting or buying?
Cruz: Renting.
Mouch: That’s a mistake.
Cruz: How often am I gonna need to wear a tuxedo?
Mouch: They say dress for the job you want.
Cruz: I have the job I want.

Mouch: Finally, you engine boys will have some adult supervision.
Herrmann: You do know how to pump hose, right?
Mouch: Spent my first five years riding engine, Herrmann.
Herrmann: Yeah, heads up. It’s Lt. Herrmann. Welcome aboard buddy.

