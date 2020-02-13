Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 14

at .

Did Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel find some common ground?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14, the pair bickered over how to deal with an abusive husband.

April's Struggles - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14

Who had the right reasons?

Meanwhile, Halstead struggled with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site.

Was there hope for him to find safety in this new environment?

Elsewhere, Charles and Elsa revealed a misdiagnosis that could change things for a struggling family.

Watch Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

23 Couples Who Split for the Sake of Drama
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14 Quotes

Nat: There are bruises all the way down your back.
Kim: It must be from the accident.
Nat: No, these are old bruises. It takes a while for bruises to turn yellow like this.
Kim: Oh. I forgot. I fell down the stairs last week.
Nat: I have to ask. Did someone do this to you?

Marcel: So... I wonder if it's gonna snow today.
April: Crockett, it's okay. What happened is in the past.

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14 Photos

A Romantic Moment - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
April's Struggles - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
A Misdiagnosis - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
Marcel Talks to an EMT - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
An Ethical Dilemma - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
Nat is Upset - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 5
  3. Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 14