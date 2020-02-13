Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 14

Did Dr. Manning and Dr. Marcel find some common ground?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 14, the pair bickered over how to deal with an abusive husband.

Who had the right reasons?

Meanwhile, Halstead struggled with ethics and his decision to work at the safe injection site.

Was there hope for him to find safety in this new environment?

Elsewhere, Charles and Elsa revealed a misdiagnosis that could change things for a struggling family.

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic.