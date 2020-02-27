Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 15

at .

Did Dr. Halstead put his faith in the right place?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15, he vowed to help an addict who struggled to move on from a terrifying event. 

Doubting His Abilities - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treated a patient who was fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself. 

Elsewhere, Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi were forced to make a tough ethical decision. 

Watch Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15 Online

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic. 

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience! 

@TVFanatic

23 Couples Who Split for the Sake of Drama
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15 Quotes

Natalie: Mr. Jordan. If I'm going to treat you properly, I'm going to need YOUR medical history, not your character's.
Jordan: My name is Lewis Cher and I don't know what you're talking about.

Woman: Dr. Manning, there's something you don't know and if I don't tell you, it could affect his treatment.
Natalie: Okay. What is it?
Woman: He isn't a polymer engineer from Geneva. His name is Derek Jackson and he is an actor from New York. I hired him to play this role.
Natalie: What role?
Woman: My daughter's father.

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15

Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15 Photos

Sharon Decides - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
Invested in a Lie - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
Doubting His Abilities - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
Marcel Struggles - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
Supporting Ethan - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
Choi's Ethical Dilemma - Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
  1. Chicago Med
  2. Chicago Med Season 5
  3. Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15
  4. Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 15