Watch Chicago Med Online: Season 5 Episode 15

Did Dr. Halstead put his faith in the right place?

On Chicago Med Season 5 Episode 15, he vowed to help an addict who struggled to move on from a terrifying event.

Meanwhile, Dr. Charles and Dr. Manning treated a patient who was fully invested in pretending to be someone other than himself.

Elsewhere, Dr. Marcel and Dr. Choi were forced to make a tough ethical decision.

Use the video above to watch Chicago Med online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.