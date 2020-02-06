Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 6

Who tried to kill Dr. Reid and his daughter?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6, a former villain returned to hunt the BAU, but had very specific demands for Dr. Reid.

With time running out to save them, the rest of the BAU tried to find out where they were being held.

JJ felt like this was a personal attack leveled at her after letting Reid's relationship with her come to light.

Did the gang lose one of their own?

