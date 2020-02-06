Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 6

Who tried to kill Dr. Reid and his daughter?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6, a former villain returned to hunt the BAU, but had very specific demands for Dr. Reid. 

Focal Point - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6

With time running out to save them, the rest of the BAU tried to find out where they were being held. 

JJ felt like this was a personal attack leveled at her after letting Reid's relationship with her come to light. 

Did the gang lose one of their own?

Watch Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6 Online

Use the video above to watch Criminal Minds online right here via TV Fanatic. 

17 Unpopular Opinions in the TV World
Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6 Quotes

"Psychotics -- say what you want about them -- tend to make the first move." -- David Foster Wallace

Reid

That's OK. Coffee can wait. Go save a life.

Maxine [to Reid]

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6 Photos

Command Post - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6
Focal Point - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6
Wheels Up - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6
Caught in a Plot - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6
Targeted Profiler -- Tall - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 6
