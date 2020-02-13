Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 8

at .

Was the end on the horizon for JJ and Prentiss?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8, the pair wondered what the future would hold for them if they left the BAU.

Geneological Search - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8

Meanwhile, the rest of the gang made their way to Texas to investigate a series of killed businessmen.

What did they learn in their travels?

Elsewhere, Reid wondered whether he should be putting himself in the firing line after recent events.

Watch Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8 Online

Use the video above to watch Criminal Minds online right here via TV Fanatic.

Catch up on all your favorite shows and reviews and join in the conversations with other fanatics who love TV as much as you.

And we sure would appreciate a follow of our new Twitter account as we work to rebuild our audience!

@TVFanatic

17 Shows that Aged like Fine Wine
Start Gallery

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.

Show Comments
Tags: ,

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8 Quotes

I forget we invited the fun police. Ignore [Reid].

Garcia

Deputy Director Barbour: You've got that deer-in-the-headlights look, Agent Prentiss.
Prentiss: It's a lot to consider.

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8

Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8 Photos

Arrival in Texas - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
Analyzing an Unsub - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
Geneological Search - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
Hunting for an Unsub - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
Climactic Showdown - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
Making Sense - Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
  1. Criminal Minds
  2. Criminal Minds Season 15
  3. Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 8
  4. Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 8