Watch Criminal Minds Online: Season 15 Episode 9

Did everyone survive the final battle with Chameleon?

On Criminal Minds Season 15 Episode 9, Rossi returned to work a year after his attack, and he was armed with some new theories.

These theories worried his friends who were ready to move on with their lives.

Elsewhere, it was do or die time as the team embarked on one final hunt.

While lives were on the line, another member of the team wondered whether it was time to dismantle the BAU.

How did it all end?

Paul Dailly is the Associate Editor for TV Fanatic. Follow him on Twitter.